The Deputy Director of Small Arms Commission, Mr Gyebi Asante has called on all Ghanaians to join the campaign for peaceful elections.

He said the campaign for peaceful elections was a call for the active involvement of all because when election disputes developed into a conflict there would be no discrimination between activists and neutral persons, the elderly, children and women.

Mr Asante was speaking at a peace campaign towards the December 7 elections dubbed “Ghana must move on” organized by Reverend Samuel Adjei-Debrah, a peace campaigner at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

He said disputes and disagreements should not be allowed to degenerate into the use of guns.

Mr Gyebi called on the participants in the campaign to talk to their relations to promote peace.

Rev Mark Tettey of the Apostolic Church, who spoke on behalf of the Christian group, urged Ghanaians to support the candidate who emerged the winner in the presidential race.

Rev Adjei-Debrah, the initiator of the campaign, said the country’s peace needed to be cherished and protected.

Rev Adjei-Debrah explained that the notion that Ghana was a peaceful country should not be taken for granted.

He said it was wrong to use the social media to insult the sitting President and former Presidents in the name of freedom of speech and advised young people to desist from that act.

Mr George Quaye, the Akuapem South Constituency Deputy Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), the only political party representative that honoured the invitation to the campaign, called on parents to advise their children to refuse the influence of politicians to engage in violence during the December elections.

The Chairman of the programme, Mr Kwabena Arhen, Chief Executive Officer of Excellent Cooling Technology, observed that if everybody played their expected role, there would always be peace.