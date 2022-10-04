No uniformed officer is providing security for mining companies – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces has refuted claims that uniformed officers are providing security for mining companies.

A statement signed by the Director of GAF’s Department of Public Relations (DPR), Michael Addo Larbi said they had ‘monitored with deep concern a misleading report by a local television station claiming that soldiers were providing security for mining companies in Forest Reserves.

The viral video, the statement said, contained some recycled content of past unsubstantiated allegations.

GAF said some of the viral videos were private security guards and should not be misconstrued as GAF Personnel.

Following reports of the presence of security personnel in uniform within the Aprampamah and Kobro Forest Reserve in Amansie Central, a patrol team from 4 Infantry Battalion and the Central Command Headquarters in Kumasi conducted an operation in the area on 28th September 2022.

They picked some persons dressed in United States military pattern camouflage uniforms working for a private security firm contracted by a registered small-scale mining company named Elvis and Co. Mining Company.

“In respect of the unauthorized use of military uniforms by private security companies and individuals, GAF wishes to recall that, personnel of the 4 Infantry Battalion, few months before this incident, rounded up some members of the district Assembly Taskforce wearing different shades of military camouflage uniforms.

“This was captured in a viral video alongside their manhandling of civilians in the Kwabre South District who were also misconstrued to be GAF Personnel”.

The statement said aside these occurrences the Armed Forces, in recent times, had picked several impersonators: handing them over to the police.

“GAF wishes to once again refute all allegations made stating that its personnel are never involved in the provision of security for any mining companies in any of the forest reserves”.

It said they were at the forefront of fighting illegal mining and thus remained resolute and would not countenance any conduct that would derail progress made.

“GAF is counting on citizens’ support especially the media and other stakeholders to curb illegal mining in our forest reserve, water bodies and clamp down on unauthorized use of military pattern uniform by private security.