Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, Acting District Chief Executive (DCE) for Assin North, says the Assembly will collaborate with stakeholders to stop illegal mining activities in the district.

He said illegal mining had caused extensive damage to the environment, especially water bodies and farmlands, and threaten food security with debilitating socio-economic consequences.

The DCE said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a team of police and military personnel raided two illegal mining sites in the district on Thursday.

The team arrested two male illegal miners and seized their working tools, including an excavator.

Mr Andoh said illegal mining had negatively affected the socio-economic development of the area and destroyed the livelihoods of the people in the affected communities.

The Assembly will, therefore, not shield anyone involved in the illegal business regardless of their political persuasion or social status, he said.

“We will not spare anyone engaged in illegal mining but allow the law to take its course to serve as a deterrent to others. We won’t shield anyone,” the acting DCE warned.

He called on traditional leaders to support the government to stamp out the activities of illegal miners.

“These foreigners and full-blooded Ghanaians, who destroy our land and water bodies due to illegal mining, live in the communities with you. You give them the land to mine and places to stay as well,” he said.

He said not only politicians but also traditional rulers, security agencies, and even ordinary people must have a role to play in fighting the menace.

Mr Andoh also advised the illegal miners to use the laid down procedures to acquire a license and called on Chiefs to support the fight to protect the environment for generations yet unborn.

Superintendent Abraham Aposiyine, who led the operation thanked the residents for their support and called on Ghanaians to support the fight against galamsey.

He said to help save the environment and water bodies for the generation now and in the future.

He appealed to the government to support them with a live boat to effectively combat the menace.