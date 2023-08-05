No Weapon Fashioned Against Christians Shall Succeed – Pastor Oni Kwarteng

The Bonwire District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Titus Oni Kwarteng, has encouraged Christians not to live in fear of what the enemy will do because victory is guaranteed so long as they remain in Christ Jesus.

Speaking on the topic: “No Weapon Formed Against You Shall Prevail,” during the New Tafo Area monthly prayer meeting held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Sepe-Buokrom Revival Centre, Pastor Oni Kwarteng supported his sermon with scriptures from Isaiah 54:16-17; Psalm 34:19; 2 Corinthians 1:10 and Romans 8:31.

He explained that though the devil may pelt Christians with all kinds of missiles, the Lord will surely deliver them from all because Christians are the chosen people and inheritance of God.

He defined weapon as any element, which has the tendency to destroy. According to him, since the destroyer was created by God Himself, God has an absolute control over him and for that matter, his schemes against Christians will not materialise.

Sharing a testimony of a Christian woman, who was tried severally to be eliminated by some fetish priests but failed, Pastor Oni Kwarteng stressed that “if God is for us no one will be able to stand against us.” He, therefore, urged the congregants to continually invest their full trust in God and have a firm belief in Him.

The Bonwire District Minister, however, advised the congregants to guard themselves against doubt and unbelief (Ephesians 6:11; James 1:6-8), fear and anxiety, and sin as such are weapons the devil employs against Christians.

Touching on how God brings deliverance to His people, Pastor Titus Oni Kwarteng explained that God, through the word of His promises (2 Peter 1:4); the power of the Holy Spirit; angels, and the blood of Jesus, delivers Christians from the machinations of the devil.

After the sermon, the Area Head, Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku, ushered the congregants into a period of prayer.