No ZAK, No Madina Seat For NDC – Concerned Members

Concerned Madina NDC Members seeking Justice and Democratic Culture for NDC’s Victory in Madina against Selfish Interest, has expressed their displeasure and strongest reservations on the abnormal and very dangerous undemocratic behavior of some constituency executives in Madina towards Prince Moses Zakaria and other well-meaning party members just to protect the selfish interest of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, Comrade Yidana, Convener for the Group flanked by other angry members said, “It is funny, how incompetent greedy people in their infertile thoughts will think so, if Prince Zakaria is or was not a qualified party member, how did he qualify to become an executive? It interesting how today the Constituency Secretary who even came to Madina in 2014 and didn’t qualify to vote or contest but did in 2014, is today calling out people on qualifications”.

The Madina Constituency executives according to Comrade Yidana, Convener, have openly disregarded the explicit dictates of the party’s constitution, guidelines and the advice of even the National Chairman and the very well pronounce directives of the national executives for all party office holders to refrain from openly supporting any candidate in the upcoming primaries.

“Unfortunately here in Madina, we have Executives aside having flouted this directive and advice are going ahead to openly support, campaign and even threatening Branch Executives and hopeful, Prince Moses Zakaria since he declared his intention to contest for the parliamentary primaries of our great party in Madina, ranging from direct insults in public, threats of assault in person and on phone and in some cases death threats by the constituency chairman, fabricated suspension for which regional executives had to intervene for sanity to prevail and directed the Constituency Executives to do the needful which they are yet to do, serious castigations on all our party platforms and now they have gone international by resorting to newspapers and TV shows to denigrate and marline Prince Moses Zakaria in order to tarnish his hard earned good reputation”.

He said, the machinations by the Executives are meant to lay some fertile grounds to disqualify Prince Moses during vetting for Sosu to go unopposed indicating that, this has been the agenda of the biological brothers which comprises of the Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Comrade Yidana averred that; the Constituency Executives have arrogantly refused to the directives of regional executives to withdraw the unconstitutional suspension of Prince Zak.

“They should show us Prince Moses Zakaria’s membership card of UFP granted he was or is a member of that defunct party. We want to know which part of our national and party’s constitution prevents people from changing their relationships with political parties if they so wish and we have several people in our party who were members of some other parties”.

He pointed out that, the real moles in in the constituency included the current chairman who he allegedly was a card bearing member of the NPP which he openly displayed when they lost election in 2016.

“NDC in Madina is not a family property and it is not for friends for benefits associations. The agenda (make me MP and I will ensure you become MCE) is dead on arrival”.

According to him, they have Witten several petitions and have not received any response for the petitions and that the directive of regional executives to the constituency executives to withdraw the illegal or the unconstitutional suspension of Prince Zak which they have arrogantly refused to comply with and doing things by their wishes and not by our constitution is sacrificing the great gains we made under the leadership of the former chairman and this is really giving the seat to the N[PP and we must stop it at all cost.

“Just a little response to the devilish TV interview by the constituency secretary on TVXYZ where prince was dishonestly described as a mole and a liar just because they claimed according to a certain character he was a member of UFP, he works for NPP and that the office of the president Mahama said they don’t know him. We have known Zak as a member of the NDC not today and his membership card will put this outrageous and rehabilitated lies to rest. They should show us his membership card of UFP granted that he was a member of that defunct party UFP they want to link him to. We want to know which part of our national and party’s constitution prevents people from changing their relationships with political parties if they so wish and we have several people in our party who were members of some other parties, so that cannot make a person a mole.”

He said, winning the primaries is not a do or die affair for them and any candidate but the victory of the NDC for presidential and parliamentary for 2024 and beyond.