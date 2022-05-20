Noah Wadja Elected As Presiding Member For Kadjebi Assembly

Members of the Kadjebi District Assembly in the Oti region, have elected Mr Noah Wadja, a government appointee as the Presiding Member (PM) of the assembly.

At an emergency meeting attended by all the 52 assembly members used for the election supervised by the District Electoral Commission officials, Mr Wadja garnered 50 Yes votes, representing 96.1 per cent as against two NO votes, representing 3.9 per cent.

A similar meeting held on Monday, May 9, 2022 failed to produce a winner as neither of the two candidates; Noah Kwame Wadja and Philip Obornie secured the two-third majority votes mandate after two voting attempts.

In Thursday’s exercise, Mr Obornie, a contender and Assemblyman for Dodo-Amanfrom North Electoral Area had to step down saying the development of the district must be upheld over personal interests.

He however, advised the PM-elect to ensure that he worked peacefully with all the members to generate enough Internally-Generated Fund (IGF) for development.

The election had been necessitated following the expiration of the tenure of office of Mr. Daniel Kojo Nyame, the former PM, who was in office from 2017 to 2022.

Before the meeting, Mr. Alhassan Sulemana, the District Co-ordinating Director, said the meeting was in fulfillment of the District Assemblies Model Standing Order No. 9 (7) and thus urged the Assembly members to build consensus and vote to elect the PM to pave the way for a functional Assembly.

He said it was necessary to collect more domestic revenue to pay recurrent expenditure since they were queried by Public Account Committee of Parliament for over-spending their 10 per cent quota of the District Assemblies Common Fund in 2018.

Mr Sulemana said they were asked to refund GH₵164,000.00 over-expenditure.

Mr Wilson Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive, urged the assembly members not to lose sight of the fact that development was inclusive, hence the need to bring all on board in the fight against poverty, hunger, and diseases.

In an acceptance speech, Mr Wadja, the PM-elect, thanked his contender for stepping down and called for unity to help move the district forward.

He called on the membership to bring their ideas and expertise on board, so that together they could develop the district.

The PM swore the Oath of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy administered by Mr Eric Fiamordzi, the Kadjebi District Magistrate.