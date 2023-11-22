Noami Achu Applauds Shatta Wale

The Cameroonian-America-based award-winning versatile pop singer, Naomi Achu has lauded Ghana’s Dance-hall artist, Shatta Wale for being authentic.

Speaking on GHOne TV morning show with Serwaa Amihere, the award-winning pop singer stated that Shatta Wale says things as they are.

“My favorite Ghanaian artist is Shatta Wale because he is real, he is very authentic and he is who he is. His yes is yes, his no is no,” Naomi stated.

Naomi Achu who is currently in the country for philanthropic works and music tours has visited some notable places including Michael Blackson Academy at Agona Nsaba in the Central region.

She has also made some donations to schools in the Eastern region. The rapper has a new album to her credit which is titled “African pepper.”

Naomi has Bad Gyal Killah, and Pepper Them among other hit songs which are on various handles.

Naomi Achu is celebrated for her versatility and adaptability, qualities that have made her a favoured ambassador for numerous brands.

As a songwriter, she transforms stories, conversations, and societal issues into captivating lyrics.

In 2016, the beautiful songstress won the Best Female Artiste in Inspirational Music at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA) and the 2016 Next Generation Award for Best Female Artiste.

Noami Achu, who was once the automated voice for MTN Cameroon, has numerous albums and extended plays to her credit, including “No Boundaries,” “Positive Energy,” and “Long Live the Queen.” She originates from the North-West Province of Cameroon, Africa.