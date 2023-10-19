Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari in Memoriam

CMI – Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation is collecting memories of the beloved former President of Finland and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari. These memories are sculpted into a live virtual memorial shaped as the late President himself and projected onto a grand video wall in the center of Helsinki.

President Ahtisaari passed away on the 16th of October 2023, at the age of 86. He was known for his efforts in resolving international conflicts on several continents and over more than three decades. He was known to value all connections with people and is considered as a true voice of peace not only in Finland but everywhere in the whole world.

To honor his memory, CMI asked the general public to share memories of the beloved president – and in just two days collected hundreds of touching stories and encounters from around the world. The memories were projected as a virtual sculpture on a video wall facing the Finnish Parliament. The sculpture will update with new memories every day until the state funeral on 10th of November.

“This virtual sculpture symbolizes the humanity and compassion president Ahtisaari embodied in every encounter. It’s also a concrete reminder of the sentiment and legacy he continues to represent: a vision that all conflicts can be resolved”, says Antti Ämmälä, CMI Head of Communications.

The virtual statue was brought to life pro-bono by creative partner TBWA\Helsinki, technical partner digital studio Great Apes, and outdoor advertising company Clear Channel.