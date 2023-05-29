Nogokpo Chief Cautions Media, Public On Archbishop Agyin-Asare’s Comment

Torgbi Saba V, Dufia of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, has advised the media/social media users and the general public to refrain from passing unnecessary and unsavory comments relating to Nogokpo and the Deity (Shrine)

His advice comes in the wake of a recent comment made by the Perez Chapel founder and leader Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare during a sermon in his church auditorium in Accra.

The Archbishop’s comments received a lot of backlash from members of the public purported to be indigenes of Nogokpo which according to Torgbi Saba, were not coming from the right people.

A statement issued by the palace of Torgbi Saba V, on Friday, May. 26, sighted by Newsghana.com.gh said: “It has come to the notice of Torgbi Saba V, “Dufia of Nogokpo, the current happenings on social media about Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare and Nogokpo – we wish to let Ghanaians and the world know that we are deliberating on the issue and the general public shall hear from us in due course.”

The statement directs all media outlets and the general public seeking for further clarification to do so through the appropriate channel.

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare on the third day of a Summit held recently at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces and cited several examples to support his teaching.

In the course of his preaching, the Archbishop recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.

“During this crusade in Aflao, we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region. We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards – When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car, “ he recounted.

Following the publication of the video online, the church leader has come under heavy criticism online including from social media handles believed to belong to the Nogokpo shrine.

