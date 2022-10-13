Nogokpo JHS Old Students Association Supports BECE Candidates

The Nogokpo Junior High School Old Students Association (NOSA) has donated a cash amount of GHC450.00 and 22 Mathematical sets to the school’s candidates for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

The candidates are billed to sit for the BECE, which comes off across the country from 17th to 21st October.

This was at a brief ceremony on the school premises at Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

According to Stanley Kwawuvi, leader of the delegation, which made the presentation, the Mathematical sets were to help the candidates in writing their math and science related subjects, while the money was to cater for their transportation to and from the examination centre.

He said the Association, although young, was poised to help its alma mater in any way possible to improve on academic work.

Mawuli Tsidi, a teacher at the school, who received the donation on behalf of the candidates, expressed the school’s appreciation to NOSA and promised that they would ensure that the donation was used for its intended purpose.

Headmistress of the school, Mavis Dotsey, also expressed joy at the efforts of the Association and called for more in the coming years.

Jonas Agbagba (Alevia), Assembly member of Nogokpo-Ativuta electoral area and Lawrence Kpexor, a member of the area’s Unit committee, who are both old Students of the school were also part of the delegation.