‘NOIRE COMEDY Uncensored’ Slated For 30th April

Saturday the 30th April, 2022 will see some of the very best stand-up comedians in Ghana entertain the audience with some of the finest jokes on planet Earth at the ‘NOIRE COMEDY Uncensored’ headlined by Ghana-based-Nigerian Comedian, Hogan, alongside Pararan, Genesis, Teekay, will be featuring on the night to give the audience a take-home bliss.

NOIRE COMEDY Uncensored’ promises to get you to laugh-out-loud nonstop.

You’d agree with us that laughter is a tranquilizer as well as an inducer of thoughts, thus, that evening, attendees will be firmly reminded that if they have weak diaphragms, they may want to consult their doctors before making their way to Noire Lounge, opposite, KFC East Legon, Accra, Ghana, the venue of the show which commences from 7:30pm.

Seasoned songwriter, Darkovibes will be bringing his blends of highlife, hip hop and rap grooves to the lovers of comedy on the night.

Also, sensational songstresses – Zakia and Cathy Brown will be serenading at intervals; as well as there promises to be drinks as well as lots of Ghana, Nigeria and Intercontinental dishes to keep the mood alive.The gate fee goes for a ‘cool’ GHC50 (male), GHC 30 (female).

This event is powered by Noire Lounge, Kikibees and YemmeYbaba.