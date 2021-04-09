Finish tech giant, Nokia and Chinese, vendor Lenovo have reported ended all ongoing patent disputes after the latter reportedly paid an undisclosed amount to the former.

In a statement, Nokia announced the agreement involved a confidential payment, which resolves all pending patent litigation and other proceedings between the two companies in all jurisdictions.

Nokia initiated legal action against Lenovo in 2019 over alleged infringements of 20 patents, with cases in the US, Brazil, India, and six in Germany.

One of the most recent German cases involved Nokia attempting to block the sale of Lenovo products in the country over a violation of a video encoding patent used in smartphones and computers.

But President of Nokia Technologies, Jenni Lukander said the agreement with Lenovo reflected “Nokia’s decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular and multimedia standards”.

“We appreciate, and very much respect, the constructive spirit Lenovo brought to our negotiations and look forward to working together to bring further innovation to their users around the world,” she added.

Nokia said it had invested more than €129 billion in R&D over two decades, accumulating 20,000 patents, 3,500 of which were essential to 5G.

The Finish vendor is no stranger to patent rows. It initiated legal action against Apple in 2016, which ended in a multi-year patent license agreement with the iPhone maker a year later.

In 2020, it also scored a win against car maker Daimler.