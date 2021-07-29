Nokia announces quarterly profit rise and improved annual outlook

Nokia reported that its second-quarter profit climbed to 351 million euros or 0.06 euros per share from 99 million euros or 0.02 euros per share last year.

The announcement reflects broad improvements, particularly in Mobile Networks, which benefited from a one-time software deal and 5G growth.

Comparable earnings per share grew to 0.09 euros from 0.06 euros in the previous year. Net sales for the second quarter rose to 5.31 billion euros from 5.09 billion euros last year.

Constant currency net sales were up 9 per cent year-on-year, driven by growth across all business groups, with particular strength in its Network Infrastructure group.

The company raised its fiscal year 2021 net sales outlook to a range of 21.7 to 22.7 billion euros from the prior outlook of 20.6 to 21.8 billion euros.

The company now expects a comparable operating margin to be between 10 to 12 per cent for full year 2021, compared to the previous range of 7 to 10 per cent. The company still expects typical quarterly earnings seasonality to be less pronounced in 2021.