Nokia Finalizes Sale of Submarine Cable Business to French Government

Nokia has completed the sale of its submarine cable division, Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), to the French government, concluding a transaction first announced in June 2024.

The deal, finalized on December 31, 2024, and announced on January 3, 2025, transfers majority ownership of ASN to Agence des participations de l’Etat, a French state entity.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will retain a 20 percent stake in ASN and will maintain board representation during the transition period before fully exiting the business. The company had classified ASN as a discontinued operation starting in Q2 2024.

In a statement, Nokia described ASN as a “non-core, standalone business,” with the divestment aimed at allowing the company to focus more sharply on expanding its network infrastructure portfolio in key growth markets. This strategic shift follows Nokia’s acquisition of optical networks company Infinera for $2.3 billion in mid-2024, signaling further restructuring of its Network Infrastructure division.

Nokia also highlighted the French government’s continued support for ASN’s management and strategy, emphasizing its commitment to ongoing investment and developing vertical technology offerings for the future.