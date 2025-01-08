Nokia Reaches Major 5G Patent Milestone, Strengthening its Role in Mobile Network Innovation

Nokia has marked a significant achievement in the telecommunications industry, announcing that 7,000 of its patent families are now essential to the functioning of 5G technology.

This development highlights the Finnish technology giant’s ongoing leadership in key areas such as radio protocol design, security, and interface technology, all of which are integral to the rollout of 5G networks.

The company’s portfolio of patents plays a critical role in defining how smartphones and various connected devices interact with mobile networks, making this milestone particularly significant for both Nokia and the broader telecommunications industry. Every device connected to a mobile network, from smartphones to Internet of Things (IoT) devices, relies on Nokia’s patented technology.

Nokia’s continued focus on research and development (R&D), along with its substantial investment in standardisation, has paid off over the years. Patrik Hammaren, acting president of Nokia Technologies, celebrated the achievement, emphasising that the company is well-positioned to lead in the development of 6G, which will begin standardisation later this year. With over 20,000 patent families in its portfolio and more than €150 billion invested in R&D and standardisation since 2000, Nokia remains at the forefront of technological advancement in the telecommunications sector.

Despite recent legal challenges, Nokia has secured licensing agreements with major industry players such as Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and Honor, demonstrating the robustness of its patent portfolio. The company’s customer base now includes more than 250 companies that rely on its valuable technology licenses.

This milestone not only reinforces Nokia’s role as a key player in mobile network evolution but also signals its ongoing influence in shaping the future of connectivity. As 5G technologies continue to roll out globally and 6G standards loom on the horizon, Nokia’s continued commitment to innovation ensures that it will remain at the heart of future mobile communications.

This achievement highlights the importance of patent portfolios in the technology sector, as companies like Nokia continue to drive global standards and shape the next era of wireless communication.