Nollywood Actor loses wife

Nollwood actor, Felix Ugo Omokhodion has sadly announced the loss of his wife. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Felix shared a series of photographs capturing the beautiful moments they had together.

In his heartfelt post, the actor wrote, “In the depths of my grief, I bid farewell to you, my love, my best friend, my heart, my bride, my Guardian Angel, my partner, and my everything.

Your absence leaves an unfathomable void. Yet, I find solace knowing you now reside with angels in heaven.

My heart struggles to find the right words, but my soul does. You will forever be in my heart.”

The specific cause of her death was not disclosed in the announcement.