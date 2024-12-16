Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie Claims Many Pastors Are Divinely Called to Be Native Doctors, Sparks Debate

Controversial Nollywood actor and self-proclaimed cleric, Yul Edochie, has ignited a heated debate with his recent claim that many Nigerian pastors are divinely called to become native doctors but have abandoned their true spiritual path in favour of Christianity.

In a provocative post on Instagram, Edochie suggested that Western influences and the portrayal of native doctors as “evil” in Nollywood films have led many to forsake their ancestral calling. “Many pastors today actually have the calling to be native doctors but they are refusing to answer the call because Oyibo (Western) people brainwashed us to believe it is evil,” he wrote, referencing the influence of colonialism and Western religions on Nigerian spirituality.

Edochie further argued that being a native doctor is a legitimate and divine calling, intended to benefit humanity. He added, “A true native doctor fights evil unless he decides to be evil, the same way a pastor can decide to be evil.”

The actor’s comments have drawn a mixed response on social media. Some have praised his advocacy for indigenous spirituality, viewing his statement as a call to reclaim traditional Nigerian practices. Others, however, have criticized him, accusing him of undermining Christianity and provoking unnecessary division between religious communities.

Edochie’s remarks highlight the ongoing tension in Nigeria between traditional beliefs and the dominance of Christianity and Islam, with indigenous spirituality often seen as a controversial or even taboo subject in mainstream discourse.