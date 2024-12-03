Nollywood Icon Patience Ozokwo Honoured with Honorary Doctorate in Theatre and Media Arts

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo, widely known as “Mama G,” has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Theatre and Media Arts from the Achievers Network Academy in the United Kingdom.

The 66-year-old actress received this prestigious recognition for her decades of influential contributions to Nollywood and African cinema.

The award ceremony, held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was attended by a host of celebrities, friends, and family members, as well as fellow industry giants. The event also honoured renowned Yoruba actors Adebayo Salami and Jide Kosoko for their legendary roles in shaping the Nigerian film industry.

Taking to Instagram to share her joy, Ozokwo expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Today was like a movie. Honorary Doctorate Degree. Thank you, UNILAG. Thank you.”

The honourees were celebrated for their immense contributions to Nollywood, which have made the Nigerian film industry a global force. Through their acclaimed performances, mentorship of emerging talent, and promotion of African culture through film, they have left a lasting legacy.

Ozokwo, a trailblazer in the Nollywood scene, started her career as a radio announcer before gaining widespread recognition in the 1999 film Authority. With over 100 movies to her name, her iconic roles in films such as Ukwa (2001), Blood Sister (2003), and Billionaires Club (2003) have cemented her place as one of the industry’s most celebrated actresses.