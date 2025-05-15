Nollywood Loses Plus-Size Advocate Monalisa Stephen

The Nigerian entertainment industry is mourning the sudden passing of actress and body positivity champion Monalisa Stephen, who died Tuesday in Lagos following health complications.

Best known to fans as Gabacci, the 31-year-old entertainer succumbed to complications from low blood sugar and internal bleeding, according to industry insider Seun Oloketuyi who first shared the news on Instagram.

Stephen’s younger sister confirmed the tragic development to colleagues, sparking an outpouring of tributes across social media platforms. The multi-talented performer had built a reputation as one of Nollywood’s most visible plus-size advocates, using her platform in films like “Mami Wata” (2023) and “Breaded Life” (2021) to challenge conventional beauty standards.

Beyond her acting work, Stephen became a social media force through her comedy skits and unapologetic messaging about self-acceptance. Her digital presence resonated particularly with young women navigating body image issues in Africa’s entertainment landscape. Industry observers note her passing leaves a void in Nigeria’s growing body positivity movement at a time when representation remains limited.

Medical professionals have used the tragedy to highlight the dangers of untreated blood sugar disorders, while fans continue sharing how Stephen’s work helped them embrace their physiques. The actress’s final Instagram post from May 28 shows her celebrating a new achievement, with hundreds of fresh comments now transformed into a digital memorial for the beloved personality.

As arrangements begin for her funeral, colleagues remember Stephen as a pioneer who expanded perceptions of beauty in African cinema while making audiences laugh. Her legacy underscores the entertainment industry’s gradual but meaningful shift toward inclusivity, even as advocates note much work remains to be done.