Nollywood mourns loss of veteran actor Don Brymo

According to reports, the actor, hailing from Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra State, is said to have peacefully passed away in his sleep on June 15th.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Mayor Ofoegbu, a close friend and colleague, shared the news on his Facebook page, expressing his farewell to the departed. Alongside a photo of them together, Ofoegbu wrote, “Farewell my dear friend. Don Brymo Uchegbu, you will be missed.”

The news of his demise is also being disseminated across various Nollywood platforms, with his colleagues extending their condolences.