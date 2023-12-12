Nollywood Studios and Attractive Media Set to Illuminate UK with 2024 African Film Festival, Seminar and Conference

Nollywood Studios and Attractive Media have announced the date for the 2024 edition of the African Film Festival, Seminar, and Conference in the UK.

These two esteemed organizations, renowned for orchestrating film and musical events across the diaspora, shared on social media that this year’s event will span two days, taking place on the 30th and 31st of March 2024.

The occasion is set to feature prominent film stars and esteemed speakers hailing from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, America, and Europe.

Attractive Media, a Ghanaian-based multimedia company under the Attractive Group, is affiliated with the esteemed Ghanaian journalist, blogger, and businessman, Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah, widely known as Attractive Mustapha.

The CEO, in a post, expressed that fans and followers should anticipate forthcoming updates and a plethora of programs scheduled for 2024.