Nollywood’s David Osagie Dies In A Hotel Room Upon Arrival From Movie Set

A seasoned Nollywood actor, producer, and scriptwriter, Sir David Osagie, was found dead in his hotel room a day after shooting a film

Reports indicate that his death occurred on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in his hotel compartment in the South East region of Nigeria.

In an Instagram post his colleague, Ngozie Ezeh confirmed the shocking demise of the veteran actor and revealed that he was not sick.

“Good morning fam 💔💔💔💔, I hate to say this but we have lost another Nollywood king, Sir David. He wasn’t sick, it just happened. How do we explain this, another loss in Nollywood? Oh Lord have mercy. Rest in peace Sir Dave 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

I Mourn again oh I mourn ooh 💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭

This life shall, it’s all but once. Nothing dey to fight or kill body for. Chai😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” she wrote.

After this sad news broke on the airwaves, family, the Nigerian entertainment fraternity, and movie enthusiasts in Nigeria and the entire African continent have been mourning the untimely demise of Sir David Osagie.

His full name is Osagie Ogbeosamudia David, he was born on the 1st of October, 1968, and he died at the age of 53.