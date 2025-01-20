Nomination Opens for 2025 Ghana CEO Awards

The spotlight is on Ghana’s trailblazers as Kensvic Communications Limited officially announces the opening of nominations for the Ghana CEO and Industrial Awards.
Starting today, businesses, leaders, and innovators across the nation are invited to step forward and claim their place among the legends driving Ghana’s industrial and economic renaissance.
This year’s theme, “Shaping the Future: Leadership, Innovation, and Growth,” captures the essence of the awards, which aim to honor visionaries who turn challenges into opportunities and ideas into impactful solutions.
The Ghana CEO and Industrial Awards isn’t just another accolade; it’s a platform to celebrate those who dare to dream, innovate, and transform industries. It’s for the CEOs who inspire their teams, the startups challenging the status quo, and the organizations whose commitment to sustainability redefines the business landscape.
Announcing the call for nominations, Managing Director of Kensvic Communications, Ms. Victoria Akosua Amankwaa declared, “This is more than an award; it’s a movement to champion bold leadership, foster collaboration, and ignite a spirit of excellence. We’re calling on all those rewriting Ghana’s industrial story to step into the spotlight.
This is your chance to participate in a celebration of excellence. Nominate yourself or someone deserving today! Let’s honor the game-changers who are turning the wheels of progress in Ghana.
The Categories include:
Leadership Awards
* CEO of the Year
* Emerging Leader Award
* Most Influential Female CEO
* Most Resilient CEO
* Social Impact CEO
* Visionary Leader Award
* Transformational CEO
2. Industry-Specific Awards
* Finance CEO of the Year
* Technology CEO of the Year
* Media/Communication CEO of the Year
* Manufacturing CEO of the Year
* Energy CEO of the Year
* Health and Pharmaceuticals CEO of the Year
* Real Estate and Infrastructure CEO of the Year
* Agriculture & Agribusiness CEO of the Year
* Herbal Products Industry CEO of the Year
* Tourism and Hospitality CEO of the Year
* Transport and Logistics CEO of the Year
* Fashion and Design Industry CEO of the Year
* Retail and E-Commerce CEO of the Year
* Mining and Natural Resources CEO of the Year
* Insurance Industry CEO of the Year
* Telecommunication Industry CEO of the Year
3. Product and Brand Excellence Awards
* Product of the Year
* Brand of the Year
* Most Trusted Brand
* Emerging Brand of the Year
* Best Consumer Product
* Packaging Innovation Award
* Excellence in Product Design
* Brand Reputation Award
4. Marketing and Communication Awards
* Marketing CEO of the Year
* Advertising and PR CEO of the Year
* Digital Marketing Innovator Award
* Communication Leader of the Year
* Social Media Campaign of the Year
* Best Marketing Strategy
5. Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Awards
* Cosmetics Brand of the Year
* Skincare Product of the Year
* Haircare Product Innovator
* Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year
* Natural Cosmetics Leader
* Luxury Personal Care Brand of the Year
6. Food and Beverage Industry Awards
* Beverage Company of the Year
* Food Product of the Year
* Organic Food Innovator
* Emerging Beverage Brand
* Packaging Excellence Award
* Restaurant of the Year
* Food Processing Innovator
7. Philanthropy and NGO Awards
* Philanthropist of the Year
* NGO Leader of the Year
* Community Development Champion
* Humanitarian Impact Award
* Nonprofit Innovator of the Year
8. Business Innovation and Sustainability Awards
* Most Innovative Company
* Sustainable Business of the Year
* Fastest Growing Business
* Best Customer Service Company
* Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company
* Green Business of the Year
* Circular Economy Award
9. Herbal and Natural Products Industry Awards
* Herbal Product Innovator Award
* Herbal Medicine Brand of the Year
* Organic and Natural Products Leader
* Traditional Remedies Brand of the Year
10. Technology and Digital Innovation Awards
* Tech Entrepreneur of the Year
* Software Innovator Award
* Digital Transformation Leader
* AI & Robotics Pioneer
* E-commerce Innovator of the Year
* Mobile App of the Year
11. Education and Training Awards
* Education CEO of the Year
* Innovation in Training and Development
* Most Impactful Educational Institution
* Vocational Training Leader
12. Healthcare and Wellness Awards
* Healthcare Provider of the Year
* Wellness Brand of the Year
* Fitness Innovator Award
* Mental Health Advocacy Leader
13. Entertainment and Creative Arts Awards
* Media Personality of the Year
* Entertainment CEO of the Year
* Creative Entrepreneur Award
* Film and TV Industry Leader
14. Special Recognition Awards
* Lifetime Achievement Award
* Young Industrialist of the Year
* Industrial Entrepreneur of the Year
* Legacy Builder Award
* Inspiring Woman Leader
* Rising Star Award
