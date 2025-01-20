Nomination Opens for 2025 Ghana CEO Awards

The spotlight is on Ghana’s trailblazers as Kensvic Communications Limited officially announces the opening of nominations for the Ghana CEO and Industrial Awards.

Starting today, businesses, leaders, and innovators across the nation are invited to step forward and claim their place among the legends driving Ghana’s industrial and economic renaissance.

This year’s theme, “Shaping the Future: Leadership, Innovation, and Growth,” captures the essence of the awards, which aim to honor visionaries who turn challenges into opportunities and ideas into impactful solutions.

The Ghana CEO and Industrial Awards isn’t just another accolade; it’s a platform to celebrate those who dare to dream, innovate, and transform industries. It’s for the CEOs who inspire their teams, the startups challenging the status quo, and the organizations whose commitment to sustainability redefines the business landscape.

Announcing the call for nominations, Managing Director of Kensvic Communications, Ms. Victoria Akosua Amankwaa declared, “This is more than an award; it’s a movement to champion bold leadership, foster collaboration, and ignite a spirit of excellence. We’re calling on all those rewriting Ghana’s industrial story to step into the spotlight.

This is your chance to participate in a celebration of excellence. Nominate yourself or someone deserving today! Let’s honor the game-changers who are turning the wheels of progress in Ghana.