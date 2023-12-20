Nomination Picked for NPP Parliamentary Primary in Mpohor Constituency

We are pleased to announce that on the 20th of December, 2023, Philip Asirifi Cobbina had the honour of having his nomination picked by Philip Abeiku Cobbinah and a group of dedicated supporters to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the Mpohor Constituency.

The picking of nomination signifies a vote of confidence in Philip Asirifi Cobbina’s commitment to public service and his dedication to the principles of the NPP. His passion for community development, coupled with a track record of leadership, positions him as a formidable candidate for the upcoming primary.

The NPP parliamentary primary in the Mpohor Constituency is scheduled to take place on the 27th of January 2024. This democratic process provides an opportunity for party delegates to choose a candidate who best represents their values and aspirations.

Philip Asirifi Cobbina expresses gratitude for the support received thus far and looks forward to engaging with constituents, understanding their concerns, and collectively working towards a better Mpohor Constituency.