Nominations are now open for Yidan Prize 2024

The Yidan Prize Foundation is looking for innovators who are making significant strides in education. As the world’s highest education accolade, the Yidan Prize recognizes and supports changemakers in education.

With a mission to create a better world through education, the Yidan Prize Foundation awards two prizes annually to individuals and teams of up to three in two key areas: education research and education development.

Laureates will receive a gold medal and a total sum of HK$30 million (Sh577,856,109.10) or (US$3.8 million), shared equally between teams. Half of this is a cash prize in recognition of their contribution to education. The other half is an unrestricted project fund to help them scale and grow their work, whether it be to expand their reach, launch a new project, or enhance existing programs.

The 2024 Yidan Prize laureates will become part of the Yidan Council of Luminaries, joining a global community of education experts who come together to exchange ideas, build bridges between research and practice, and act as a collective voice to address some of the biggest challenges facing education today.

“Education is the key to brighter futures in Africa. It’s the driving force behind change, growth, and opportunity,” said Angeline Murimirwa, CEO of CAMFED and 2020 Yidan Prize laureate for Education Development. “Nominations are now open for the 2024 Yidan Prize, and I urge all education changemakers to shine a spotlight on their great work.”

Nominations for the 2024 Yidan Prize are now open and will close on 31 March 2024.