Nominations are open for the 3rd Ghana Fintech Awards

The 3rd edition of the Ghana Fintech Awards has been launched in Accra, marking the opening of nominations for a total of 34 awards up for grabs.

The annual award scheme, jointly organized by the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association and Arkel Limited, is aimed at identifying and celebrating the immense contributions of FinTech companies, banking institutions and individuals who are using digital technology to deepen financial inclusion.

It is also designed to promote Ghanaian FinTechs’ competitive advantage and building a resilient FinTech space for economic growth.

At the event, individuals and companies are recognized and acknowledged for their efforts and achievements as they strive to build competitive and sustainable companies in a fast-paced and challenging environment.

The Ghana Fintech Awards has demonstrated an increase in scope over the years by expanding its reach and recognizing more differentiated fintech companies with the aim of encompassing emerging technologies. This is entirely due to the ability of Fintechs to be embedded or plugged into every industry that has an online presence or e-commerce.

The theme for this year’s event is “Balancing Innovation and Compliance in Creating a Digital Economy.”

There are 34 awards up for grabs.