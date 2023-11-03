Nominations are open for the 3rd Ghana Fintech Awards

By
News Desk
-
0
Gfa Nominations
Gfa Nominations

The 3rd edition of the Ghana Fintech Awards has been launched in Accra, marking the opening of nominations for a total of 34 awards up for grabs.

The annual award scheme, jointly organized by the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association and Arkel Limited, is aimed at identifying and celebrating the immense contributions of FinTech companies, banking institutions and individuals who are using digital technology to deepen financial inclusion.

It is also designed to promote Ghanaian FinTechs’ competitive advantage and building a resilient FinTech space for economic growth.

At the event, individuals and companies are recognized and acknowledged for their efforts and achievements as they strive to build competitive and sustainable companies in a fast-paced and challenging environment.

The Ghana Fintech Awards has demonstrated an increase in scope over the years by expanding its reach and recognizing more differentiated fintech companies with the aim of encompassing emerging technologies. This is entirely due to the ability of Fintechs to be embedded or plugged into every industry that has an online presence or e-commerce.

The theme for this year’s event is “Balancing Innovation and Compliance in Creating a Digital Economy.”
There are 34 awards up for grabs.
  • Fintech company of the year
  • Lifetime achievement for Financial Inclusion — Honorary award
  • Male Fintech personality of the year
  • Female Fintech personality of the year
  • Fintech CTO/CIO of the year
  • Fintech Start-up of the year
  • Young Fintech leader of the year
  • Leading Payments Technologies Service Provider
  • Leading Fintech Solutions Provider
  • Regtech Solution of the year
  • Cybersecurity company of the year
  • Pentech/Insurtech of the year
  • Fintech Discovery of the Year
  • Blockchain company of the year
  • Regulator of the Year
  • Fintech & Bank Partnership of the Year
  • Banking Innovative Product of the Year (SME)
  • Fintech & Bank partnership of the year
  • FIntech & Non-Bank partnership of the year
  • Fintech Innovation of the year
  • Fintech Platform of the Year
  • UI/UX Fintech company of the year
  • Fintech for Financial Inclusion firm of the year
  • Emerging technology of the year
  • Agritech of the year
  • Healthtech of the year
  • Edutech of the year
  • IT/Tech firm of the year
  • Compliant Fintech Company of the Year
  • E-Commerce Platform of the Year
  • Mobile Banking App of the Year
  • Digital Bank of the Year
  • ESG Bank of the Year
  • Banking Innovative Product of the Year (Retail)
Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here