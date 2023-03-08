Nominations For Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023 Officially Out

Touted as one of Ghana’s favorite platforms focused on empowering youth across Ghana, the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023 has released nominations for the highly anticipated awards.

Themed, “The Ghanaian youth is relevant in national development and nation building”, the organizers, Apex Africa Concept have stated that their focus is to offer a platform where hardworking Ghanaian youth will be recognized.

Nominations for the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023 was released on 1st March, 2023 after over 1,000 applicants filed to be part of the prestigious event.

Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023, regarded by many as favorite when it comes to recognizing the hard work of Ghanaian youth is expected to be mind blowing.

Already Apex Africa Concept, organizers of the awards have promised an event that will thrill nominees with an unforgettable memories that will last for a long time.

Check the full nominations list below;

Youth C.E.O Of The Year

Franklin Dzorvakpor

Edward Kojo Mensah

Locobel Amoafowaa

OSEI STEPHEN GYAMFI

Augustine Adomako-Ntim

Isaac Aprobi

IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS

Alagba Justice

Desmond Appiah

Godfred Bortey

AGYEI AKWASI DANIEL

Godfred Tabi Adjei (KASMAN)

Haki Issah

Lillian Gyamfi

Linda Teye

Eric Mends

GODFADA GH HOUSTON

Alexander Appiah Luther

Sampson D Agbley(Sedem TheBoss)

Mercy Akosua Addo

Lillian Gyamfi

Emmanuel WEMEGAH

JOYCELYN ESI AFFUL

Youth Leader Of The Year

Johnking Kwarteng

Kenneth Acheampong Boateng

Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel

Gideon Koomson

Edward Kojo Mensah

CALM KWAME DZORGBESSI

Enoch kwasi Gyetuah

Nana Amponsah Kwaa IV

Kekeli Blabou

Nana kwame Wae Ayd-Asare

Attah Wilson Komla Hotprayer

Obed Elorm Komla Addom

Isaac-Leslie Osei

King kum Mensah

Emmanuel Gyapong

SAMPONG ERIC BOADI

Elijah Amoo Addo

Samuel Tagoe

Promise Asamaoh

Richard Mukwah

Amoasi Emmanuel

Pkb Yorke

GODFADA GH HOUSTON

Alexander Appiah Luther

Edem Agbana

Hashim Ibrahim

Akudago Mbilla Wisdom

Manaf Difrentfaze

Arthur Harrison Emmanuel

Agyemang William Afari

Outstanding Youth Personality Of The Year

Huletey Evans

Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel

JOHN EKOW MONNIE

Senyo Faith

Enoch kwasi Gyetuah

Kamasa Dorothy

Augustine Adomako-Ntim

Amb. Dr.(h.c) Sylvester Owusu Ababio

IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS

Blaise Ackom

Festus Boamah

Dikazy

Attah Wilson Komla Hotprayer

RICHARD KWAFO

Ritabella Esionam Garglo

Peter Asare Nyarko

Stephen Doffoe Forson

Lillian Gyamfi

NTIFUL ASAMOAH SOLOMON

Elijah Amoo Addo

OleleSalvado

Emmanuel Honu

Samuel Tagoe

Kwadwo Kwarteng Badu

Amoasi Emmanuel

GODFADA GH HOUSTON

Alexander Appiah Luther

Linda Ewoenam Donkor

Meselebe Molechie George

PAUL ASANTE

Adamtey Tetteh Solomon

Manaf Difrentfaze

Farihan Wa East

Hamza Sahadu

Arthur Harrison Emmanuel

Youth Advocate/Activist Of The Year

Raymond Alornyo

Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel

JOHN EKOW MONNIE

Enoch kwasi Gyetuah

MICHAEL AGBESI KELLY

Ramsey Prince- Benson

Daisy Mina Antwi

Attah Wilson Komla Hotprayer

Manasseh Iddifa Yakubu

Yvonne Ewurama Osei

RICHARD KWAFO

STEPHEN AKORTSU MAWUMENYO

Koranteng Okanniba Ebenezer

Peter Asare Nyarko

CLEMENT OWUSU BEMPAH

Nhyira Bayeh

Sumani Bapio Ibrahim

Elijah Amoo Addo

Philip Acheampong

Inusah Abdul Latif

Amole A Peter

GODFADA GH HOUSTON

Alexander Appiah Luther

Linda Ewoenam Donkor

Edem Agbana

Haruna Babangida

Adu Christiana Ansomaa

Manaf Difrentfaze

Hamza Sahadu

Video Director/Producer Of The Year

Director khulex

Kofi Asare

Tukay

Alex Aboagye

Kofi Scot

Pkb Yorke

Ziblim Mohammed Sa-ad

Tuolienuo Douglas Estabal

Community Development Youth Of The Year

Raymond Alornyo

Solomon Paradise

Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel

Benjamin Kesse

Gideon Koomson

Senyo Faith

Kamasa Dorothy

Amebley Kwame Junior

Nana Amponsah Kwaa IV

Ayingayuure Darious

Prince Agyei Opoku (Shaq Bee)

Ritabella Esionam Garglo

Peter Asare Nyarko

Haki Issah

Sumani Bapio Ibrahim

Samuel Adobah

Samuel Tagoe

Inusah Abdul Latif

Linda Teye

Darku Theophilus Nii Doodu

Njasan John Mbiba

Ramsey Prince -Benson

Eric Mends

Pkb Yorke

Alexander Appiah Luther

Daisy Mina Antwi

King kum Mensah

Evans otto Larbie

Benjamin Kesse

Yelbi Suleiman Abdallah

Agyemang William Afari

Youth Entrepreneur Of The Year

Franklin Dzorvakpor

Samuel Awuni

CALM KWAME DZORGBESSI

Obeng Shadrack

Kamasa Dorothy

APPIAH OFORI WIAFE LAWRENCE

Augustine Adomako-Ntim

Doku -Newman Misheal Clifford

IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS

Ark-Williams Osei-Boateng

Godfred Bortey

Mcmain

Godfred Tabi Adjei (KASMAN)

Haki Issah

Lillian Gyamfi

Mavis Darkowah

MUSAH KALAMULAI

Alexander Appiah Luther

Amtul Wahab Ainooson

Mercy Akosua Addo

Evans otto Larbie

Edward Asante Ofori

Wilshop

Lillian Gyamfi

Emmanuel WEMEGAH

ZILEVU AMOS ELIKEM

JOYCELYN ESI AFFUL

Youth Blogger/Publisher Of The Year

Daniel Oheneba Dwomoh

Rof Roc

Nana Kwame DeBlogger

IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS

Tuntum Blogger

Nicholas Akussah

Young Lord

Isaac-Leslie Osei

Akor Charles

Adu Kingsley

Samuel Tagoe

Gift Isaac Bentum

Steve Owusu

Jennifer Mensah

Emmanuel WEMEGAH

Mc obroni Roland

Appiah prince

Youth Model Of The Year

Kekeli Blaybou

NTIFUL ASAMOAH SOLOMON

Faustina Nkrumah

Amoasi Emmanuel

Youth In Technology/IT Personality Of The Year

RICHARD KWAFO

Moses Adam

King kum Mensah

Inusah Abdul Latif

Amtul Wahab Ainooson

Nicholas K. Osei

Foundation/NGO Of The Year

Twum-Barimah foundation

AID THEM FOUNDATION

OSEI STEPHEN GYAMFI

Senyo Faith

Naa oo Naa Foundation

GoldCoast Literacy Program

SHAIBU MOHAMMED

Deborah Ohui Nartey

Bonbanye Banabas B

Elijah Amoo Addo

Linda Teye

Amole peter

Alhassan Abubakar

Kwadwo Kwarteng Badu

GODFADA GH HOUSTON

Auntie Linda Foundation

AFRICA EXTREME PIONEER EEDUCATIONAL TOUR

Alhassan Abubakar

Haruna Babangida

Daisy Mina Antwi

FirstRate Charity Foundation

Lovers Heart Nyame Tumi So Foundation

Brako Owusu Samuel

Manaf Difrentfaze

Bismillah Charity Foundation

Achiaa Kusi Dapaah

Youth Politician Of The Year

Johnking Kwarteng

Obed Kofi Lannister

CALM KWAME DZORGBESSI

ISSAHAK YAKUBU

MICHAEL AGBESI KELLY

Attah Wilson Komla Hotprayer

Asechira Albert

Agbeko Chris-Best Selassie

Isaac-Leslie Osei

Iddrisu Damba Ishmael

Koranteng Okanniba Ebenezer

Mohammed Salis Harun

CLEMENT OWUSU BEMPAH

SADIK MALTITI

Darku Theophilus Nii Doodu

Edem Agbana

Meselebe Molechie George

Emmanuel WEMEGAH

Hamza Sahadu

Bright Lambongang Lofty

Ushering Agency Of The Year

Palmeira Ushering Agency

Ark-Williams Osei-Boateng

IVELVET Ghana

Ghandour Event Ushering

Stelda Ushering

HiFive Usherinh Agency

Peris Ushering Agency

Gh Ushering Agency

Ernesang Events/Ushering Agency

Classy Glitz Ushering Agency

Luxuries Ushering Agency

EP Ushering Agency

5 Star Ushering Agency

B.A Ushering Agency

Ayiwa Ushering Agency

Ubuntu Ushering Agency

Blossom Ushering Agency

Nova Century Ushering Agency

Bliss Ushering Agency

Kengel Ushering Agency

Classic Ushering Agency

Excel Aides Ushering Agency

Youth Author/Writer Of The Year

IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS

Williams Nana Tandoh

Festus Boamah

Isaac-Leslie Osei

Borklo Solomon (Phernnink)

Jacob A. Osae

Ratty Hommie

Emmanuel WEMEGAH

Festus Boamah

Event Company Of The Year

Nana kwame Wae Ayd-Asare

AGYEI AKWASI DANIEL

Samuel Tagoe

Lionheart Events

Ark Event Management Services

Geez Events Management Ghana

Blooms Events Management Ghana

Cling Events Ghana

Kobbis Event

Emerging Artiste Of The Year

Aminu Mamudu Lawani

Nana Kwame Asamoah

Wereko Karikari Augustine (Pollo Hitman)

Jerry Stonxy

Ludwick Arthur A.K.A Singjay

Nii official

Pkb Yorke

Adzaa Victoraster

KOJO KOMBOLO

National Political Figure Of The Year

Sammy Gyamfi

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Samuel Awuku

Henry Nana Boakye

Salam Mustapha

Joseph Yamin

John Dumelo

Isaac Jay Hyde

Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu

Armose Blessing Amos

George Opare Addo

Brogya Genfi

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Hon. Bryan Acheampong

Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom

Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson

Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye

Youth Nurse/Doctor Of The Year

Blaise Ackom

AGYEI AKWASI DANIEL

Robert A-ansim Abotiyire

Youth Teacher Of The Year

Divine Nanija

Senyo Faith

Enoch kwasi Gyetuah

Bismark Owusu Takyi

Festus Boamah

ZOLA KHID

Kekeli Blabou

CLEMENT OWUSU BEMPAH

Borklo Solomon (Phernnink)

SAMPONG ERIC BOADI

Darku Theophilus Nii Doodu

Issah Osman

Albert Zatte

Alexander Appiah Luther

Festus Boamah

Manaf Difrentfaze

Arthur Harrison Emmanuel

Alordey Frederick

DJ Of The Year

DJ ROCKY GH

Kelvin Adu Gyamfi

Dj Acoustic

DJ STRONG TOWER

Dj Solar Official

KOJO KOMBOLO

Content Creator Of The Year

Nsiah Elijah Bassey

Samuel Awuni

IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS

Festus Boamah

Social Media Influencer Of The Year

DJ ROCKY GH

JOHN EKOW MONNIE

Malik Abdul Latif

MICHAEL AGBESI KELLY

IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS

PRINCE MICHAEL DAARL

Seidu Ibrahim

Manasseh Iddifa Yakubu

Isaac-Leslie Osei

Mohammed Salis Harun

OleleSalvado

Oppong Fidelis

Eric Lartey Kings

Pkb Yorke

Dj Solar Official

Oppong Fidelis

Jennifer Mensah

Mc obroni Roland

Agyemang William Afari

Dancehall/Reggae Artiste Of The Year

Jerry Stonxy

Aminu Haruna Adam

Ludwick Arthur A.K.A Singjay

Adzaa Victoraster

KOJO KOMBOLO

ZILEVU AMOS ELIKEM

Pencil Visual Artiste Of The Year

ZOLA KHID

Randy Nartey

Felix Frimpong

Youth Media Personality Of The Year

Helfred Mensah

IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS

Sika

Asiedu Samuel

Kelvin Adu Gyamfi

Isaac-Leslie Osei

Prince Agyei Opoku (Shaq Bee)

Osman Amin

OleleSalvado

APAKAN GH

Obuoba Ofori Amanfo

Steve Owusu

Solomon Amankwah

Pkb Yorke

Haruna Babangida

KOJO KOMBOLO

Therapist Of The Year

Dr. Yaw Twum

Yvonne Ewurama Osei

The Skin Therapist Gh

Prymzon

Skin Therapist Gh

Sports Personality Of The Year

Michael Appiah Aboagye

Dramani Theophilus Innocent

Haki Issah

PRINCE OWUSU

Eric Mends

PRINCE OWUSU

Sports Journalist Of The Year

Isaac Mensah

Francis Ofori

Isaac-Leslie Osei

Robert A-ansim Abotiyire

Asiedu Samuel

APAKAN GH

Mensah Morris

JOSEPH APPIAH BOAHINE

Fashion Personality Of The Year

JOHN EKOW MONNIE

Love Captain

Sampson D Agbley(Sedem TheBoss)

DEBORAH TEI DOKU

Manaf Difrentfaze

Fashion Designer Of The Year

Love Captain

Rebecca Mensah

Slight Saviour

Sampson D Agbley(Sedem TheBoss)

Kekeli Anipa

DEBORAH TEI DOKU

Manaf Difrentfaze

Football Club Of The Year

Apam city football club

Hearts Of Oak

Asante Kotoko

Dreams Fc

Aduana Stars

Great Olympics

King Faisal

Spoken Word Artiste Of The Year

Dayan De Poet

Bismark Owusu Takyi

Priscilla Oforiwaa

Moses Adam

Pkb Yorke

MakeUp Artist Of The Year

Yeesha Signaturess

Shades and Brushes

Boujie Brides

Caramel Beaute Studio

Luxbar by ante

Klukz Makeover

Catchy Makeup

Stephs Makeover

Daabs Makeover

Eyram Beauty Palour

Posh Muse

Shaded Glow

Youth Artiste Of The Year

Aminu Mamudu Lawani

Nana Kwame Asamoah

Aminu Haruna Adam

GHROBOT

EDDY DORSTY

Osman Amin

Qweku linking

Alvana Krane

Am Beechez

Nii official

Pkb Yorke

Adzaa Victoraster

Sabbath Baffour Asare Emmanuel

Jay Iyke

Doku -Newman Misheal Clifford

Youth Footballer Of The Year

Michael yAppiah Aboagye

ZILEVU AMOS ELIKEM

Ibrahim Danlad

Gladson Awako

Salifu Mohammed

Christopher Nettey

Steven Mukwala

Fatawu Mohammed

Yahaya Mohammed

Bright Adjei

Richard Boadu

Mohammed Alhassan

Youth Philantropist Of The Year

Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel

Senyo Faith

Blaise Ackom

Nhyira Bayeh

NTIFUL ASAMOAH SOLOMON

Ramsey Prince -Benson

GODFADA GH HOUSTON

AWUAH GIDEON WIREDU

Adamtey Tetteh Solomon

Emmanuel Agyemang

Youth Manager Of The Year

Samuel Awuni

Augustine Adomako-Ntim

Samuel Tagoe

Ratty Hommie

Ziblim Mohammed Sa-ad

Asante Eric Asenso

Dramani Theophilus Innocent

Mensah Morris

Youth Photographer Of The Year

Khulex Multimedia

Gideon Asibu Frankin

Ramsey Prince- Benson

Gideon Asibu Frankin

Michael Azumah

Samuel Tagoe

Wonder Brain Bosu

Sampson Sedem Agboado

Hamza Haruna Wunzaligu

Graphic Designer Of The Year

PRINCE MICHAEL DAARL

Festus Boamah

Tih Richmond Sena

Roland Owusu Tabi

Amegbanu Sylvester

Samuel Tagoe

Jhakes Media Consult

Wonder Brain Bosu

Issahak Sallaw

Ziblim Mohammed Sa-ad

Amtul Wahab Ainooson

Festus Boamah

Jeremiah bradford Lamptey

Kelvin Akwasi Boateng

Youth Athlete Of The Year

ABDUL RAZAK MOHAMMED

Felicia Awudi

PRINCE OWUSU

Music Producer/Engineer Of The Year

Khulex Beatz

Atown TSB

Khezz BeatZ

Pkb Yorke

Movie/Series Of The Year

De Brocode

The Pregnant Virgin

Family media House

Life Morals

Actor/Actress Of The Year

Desmond Appiah

Nana kwame Wae Ayd-Asare

Alex Aboagye

EMG_Branded

Eric Lartey Kings

Pkb Yorke

Manaf Difrentfaze

MC/Hypeman Of The Year

Mc AFIAGOLD

Prince-Felix Oko BOTCHWAY

Mc obroni Roland

Moses Eloh

Hairstylist/Barber Of The Year

APPIAH OFORI WIAFE LAWRENCE

Bless Nyimba

Qwabena Data

Insurance Company Of The Year

SIC Insurance Company

ALLIANZ INSURANCE COMPANY GHANA LTD

GHANA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD

SUNU ASSURANCES GHANA LIMITED

Enterprise Insurance Company

BIMA INSURNACE

Hollard Insurance

Priority Insurance Company

Activa Insurance

Metropolitan Insurance

Milife Insurance

Best Assurance Company Limited

Youth Police Officer Of The Year

Obeng Shadrack

Avettey Noble kofi

Osman Amin

Best Credit/Savings And Loan Company

Izwe Savings & Loans

Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited

ASA Savings And Loans Company Limited

Best Point Savings And Loans Limited

ABii National Savings And Loans Limited

QWIK LOAN GHANA

Instant Loan

Speedline Money Lending Services

Bobby Charlton Loan Company

Fido Micro Credit Limited

Bank Of The Year

ECOBANK GHANA

FIDELITY BANK

CAL BANK

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

AGRICULTURE DEVELOPMENT BANK

UNITED BANK OF AFRICA

ACCESS BANK GHANA

ABSA BANK GHANA

SOCIETE GENERALE GHANA

NATIONAL INVESTMENT BANK

ZENITH BANK GHANA LIMITED

BARCLAYS BANK

CONSOLIDATED BANK GHANA

UNIVERSAL MERCHANT BANK

REPUBLIC BANK GHANA

FIRST ATLANTIC BANK

STANBIC BANK

Ghana Commercial Bank