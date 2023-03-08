Nominations For Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023 Officially Out

Touted as one of Ghana’s favorite platforms focused on empowering youth across Ghana, the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023 has released nominations for the highly anticipated awards.
Themed, “The Ghanaian youth is relevant in national development and nation building”, the organizers, Apex Africa Concept have stated that their focus is to offer a platform where hardworking Ghanaian youth will be recognized.
Nominations for the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023 was released on 1st March, 2023 after over 1,000 applicants filed to be part of the prestigious event.
Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023, regarded by many as favorite when it comes to recognizing the hard work of Ghanaian youth is expected to be mind blowing.
Already Apex Africa Concept, organizers of the awards have promised an event that will thrill nominees with an unforgettable memories that will last for a long time.
Check the full nominations list below;
Youth C.E.O Of The Year
Franklin Dzorvakpor
Edward Kojo Mensah
Locobel Amoafowaa
OSEI STEPHEN GYAMFI
Augustine Adomako-Ntim
Isaac Aprobi
IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS
Alagba Justice
Desmond Appiah
Godfred Bortey
AGYEI AKWASI DANIEL
Godfred Tabi Adjei (KASMAN)
Haki Issah
Lillian Gyamfi
Linda Teye
Eric Mends
GODFADA GH HOUSTON
Alexander Appiah Luther
Sampson D Agbley(Sedem TheBoss)
Mercy Akosua Addo
Lillian Gyamfi
Emmanuel WEMEGAH
JOYCELYN ESI AFFUL
Youth Leader Of The Year
Johnking Kwarteng
Kenneth Acheampong Boateng
Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel
Gideon Koomson
Edward Kojo Mensah
CALM KWAME DZORGBESSI
Enoch kwasi Gyetuah
Nana Amponsah Kwaa IV
Kekeli Blabou
Nana kwame Wae Ayd-Asare
Attah Wilson Komla Hotprayer
Obed Elorm Komla Addom
Isaac-Leslie Osei
King kum Mensah
Emmanuel Gyapong
SAMPONG ERIC BOADI
Elijah Amoo Addo
Samuel Tagoe
Promise Asamaoh
Richard Mukwah
Amoasi Emmanuel
Pkb Yorke
GODFADA GH HOUSTON
Alexander Appiah Luther
Edem Agbana
Hashim Ibrahim
Akudago Mbilla Wisdom
Manaf Difrentfaze
Arthur Harrison Emmanuel
Agyemang William Afari
Outstanding Youth Personality Of The Year
Huletey Evans
Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel
JOHN EKOW MONNIE
Senyo Faith
Enoch kwasi Gyetuah
Kamasa Dorothy
Augustine Adomako-Ntim
Amb. Dr.(h.c) Sylvester Owusu Ababio
IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS
Blaise Ackom
Festus Boamah
Dikazy
Attah Wilson Komla Hotprayer
RICHARD KWAFO
Ritabella Esionam Garglo
Peter Asare Nyarko
Stephen Doffoe Forson
Lillian Gyamfi
NTIFUL ASAMOAH SOLOMON
Elijah Amoo Addo
OleleSalvado
Emmanuel Honu
Samuel Tagoe
Kwadwo Kwarteng Badu
Amoasi Emmanuel
GODFADA GH HOUSTON
Alexander Appiah Luther
Linda Ewoenam Donkor
Meselebe Molechie George
PAUL ASANTE
Adamtey Tetteh Solomon
Manaf Difrentfaze
Farihan Wa East
Hamza Sahadu
Arthur Harrison Emmanuel
Youth Advocate/Activist Of The Year
Raymond Alornyo
Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel
JOHN EKOW MONNIE
Enoch kwasi Gyetuah
MICHAEL AGBESI KELLY
Ramsey Prince- Benson
Daisy Mina Antwi
Attah Wilson Komla Hotprayer
Manasseh Iddifa Yakubu
Yvonne Ewurama Osei
RICHARD KWAFO
STEPHEN AKORTSU MAWUMENYO
Koranteng Okanniba Ebenezer
Peter Asare Nyarko
CLEMENT OWUSU BEMPAH
Nhyira Bayeh
Sumani Bapio Ibrahim
Elijah Amoo Addo
Philip Acheampong
Inusah Abdul Latif
Amole A Peter
GODFADA GH HOUSTON
Alexander Appiah Luther
Linda Ewoenam Donkor
Edem Agbana
Haruna Babangida
Adu Christiana Ansomaa
Manaf Difrentfaze
Hamza Sahadu
Video Director/Producer Of The Year
Director khulex
Kofi Asare
Tukay
Alex Aboagye
Kofi Scot
Pkb Yorke
Ziblim Mohammed Sa-ad
Tuolienuo Douglas Estabal
Community Development Youth Of The Year
Raymond Alornyo
Solomon Paradise
Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel
Benjamin Kesse
Gideon Koomson
Senyo Faith
Kamasa Dorothy
Amebley Kwame Junior
Nana Amponsah Kwaa IV
Ayingayuure Darious
Prince Agyei Opoku (Shaq Bee)
Ritabella Esionam Garglo
Peter Asare Nyarko
Haki Issah
Sumani Bapio Ibrahim
Samuel Adobah
Samuel Tagoe
Inusah Abdul Latif
Linda Teye
Darku Theophilus Nii Doodu
Njasan John Mbiba
Ramsey Prince -Benson
Eric Mends
Pkb Yorke
Alexander Appiah Luther
Daisy Mina Antwi
King kum Mensah
Evans otto Larbie
Benjamin Kesse
Yelbi Suleiman Abdallah
Agyemang William Afari
Youth Entrepreneur Of The Year
Franklin Dzorvakpor
Samuel Awuni
CALM KWAME DZORGBESSI
Obeng Shadrack
Kamasa Dorothy
APPIAH OFORI WIAFE LAWRENCE
Augustine Adomako-Ntim
Doku -Newman Misheal Clifford
IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS
Ark-Williams Osei-Boateng
Godfred Bortey
Mcmain
Godfred Tabi Adjei (KASMAN)
Haki Issah
Lillian Gyamfi
Mavis Darkowah
MUSAH KALAMULAI
Alexander Appiah Luther
Amtul Wahab Ainooson
Mercy Akosua Addo
Evans otto Larbie
Edward Asante Ofori
Wilshop
Lillian Gyamfi
Emmanuel WEMEGAH
ZILEVU AMOS ELIKEM
JOYCELYN ESI AFFUL
Youth Blogger/Publisher Of The Year
Daniel Oheneba Dwomoh
Rof Roc
Nana Kwame DeBlogger
IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS
Tuntum Blogger
Nicholas Akussah
Young Lord
Isaac-Leslie Osei
Akor Charles
Adu Kingsley
Samuel Tagoe
Gift Isaac Bentum
Steve Owusu
Jennifer Mensah
Emmanuel WEMEGAH
Mc obroni Roland
Appiah prince
Youth Model Of The Year
Kekeli Blaybou
NTIFUL ASAMOAH SOLOMON
Faustina Nkrumah
Amoasi Emmanuel
Youth In Technology/IT Personality Of The Year
RICHARD KWAFO
Moses Adam
King kum Mensah
Inusah Abdul Latif
Amtul Wahab Ainooson
Nicholas K. Osei
Foundation/NGO Of The Year
Twum-Barimah foundation
AID THEM FOUNDATION
OSEI STEPHEN GYAMFI
Senyo Faith
Naa oo Naa Foundation
GoldCoast Literacy Program
SHAIBU MOHAMMED
Deborah Ohui Nartey
Bonbanye Banabas B
Elijah Amoo Addo
Linda Teye
Amole peter
Alhassan Abubakar
Kwadwo Kwarteng Badu
GODFADA GH HOUSTON
Auntie Linda Foundation
AFRICA EXTREME PIONEER EEDUCATIONAL TOUR
Alhassan Abubakar
Haruna Babangida
Daisy Mina Antwi
FirstRate Charity Foundation
Lovers Heart Nyame Tumi So Foundation
Brako Owusu Samuel
Manaf Difrentfaze
Bismillah Charity Foundation
Achiaa Kusi Dapaah
Youth Politician Of The Year
Johnking Kwarteng
Obed Kofi Lannister
CALM KWAME DZORGBESSI
ISSAHAK YAKUBU
MICHAEL AGBESI KELLY
Attah Wilson Komla Hotprayer
Asechira Albert
Agbeko Chris-Best Selassie
Isaac-Leslie Osei
Iddrisu Damba Ishmael
Koranteng Okanniba Ebenezer
Mohammed Salis Harun
CLEMENT OWUSU BEMPAH
SADIK MALTITI
Darku Theophilus Nii Doodu
Edem Agbana
Meselebe Molechie George
Emmanuel WEMEGAH
Hamza Sahadu
Bright Lambongang Lofty
Ushering Agency Of The Year
Palmeira Ushering Agency
Ark-Williams Osei-Boateng
IVELVET Ghana
Ghandour Event Ushering
Stelda Ushering
HiFive Usherinh Agency
Peris Ushering Agency
Gh Ushering Agency
Ernesang Events/Ushering Agency
Classy Glitz Ushering Agency
Luxuries Ushering Agency
EP Ushering Agency
5 Star Ushering Agency
B.A Ushering Agency
Ayiwa Ushering Agency
Ubuntu Ushering Agency
Blossom Ushering Agency
Nova Century Ushering Agency
Bliss Ushering Agency
Kengel Ushering Agency
Classic Ushering Agency
Excel Aides Ushering Agency
Youth Author/Writer Of The Year
IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS
Williams Nana Tandoh
Festus Boamah
Isaac-Leslie Osei
Borklo Solomon (Phernnink)
Jacob A. Osae
Ratty Hommie
Emmanuel WEMEGAH
Festus Boamah
Event Company Of The Year
Nana kwame Wae Ayd-Asare
AGYEI AKWASI DANIEL
Samuel Tagoe
Lionheart Events
Ark Event Management Services
Geez Events Management Ghana
Blooms Events Management Ghana
Cling Events Ghana
Kobbis Event
Emerging Artiste Of The Year
Aminu Mamudu Lawani
Nana Kwame Asamoah
Wereko Karikari Augustine (Pollo Hitman)
Jerry Stonxy
Ludwick Arthur A.K.A Singjay
Nii official
Pkb Yorke
Adzaa Victoraster
KOJO KOMBOLO
National Political Figure Of The Year
Sammy Gyamfi
Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe
Samuel Awuku
Henry Nana Boakye
Salam Mustapha
Joseph Yamin
John Dumelo
Isaac Jay Hyde
Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson
Hon. Haruna Iddrisu
Armose Blessing Amos
George Opare Addo
Brogya Genfi
Bernard Antwi Boasiako
Hon. Bryan Acheampong
Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom
Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson
Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye
Youth Nurse/Doctor Of The Year
Blaise Ackom
AGYEI AKWASI DANIEL
Robert A-ansim Abotiyire
Youth Teacher Of The Year
Divine Nanija
Senyo Faith
Enoch kwasi Gyetuah
Bismark Owusu Takyi
Festus Boamah
ZOLA KHID
Kekeli Blabou
CLEMENT OWUSU BEMPAH
Borklo Solomon (Phernnink)
SAMPONG ERIC BOADI
Darku Theophilus Nii Doodu
Issah Osman
Albert Zatte
Alexander Appiah Luther
Festus Boamah
Manaf Difrentfaze
Arthur Harrison Emmanuel
Alordey Frederick
DJ Of The Year
DJ ROCKY GH
Kelvin Adu Gyamfi
Dj Acoustic
DJ STRONG TOWER
Dj Solar Official
KOJO KOMBOLO
Content Creator Of The Year
Nsiah Elijah Bassey
Samuel Awuni
IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS
Festus Boamah
Social Media Influencer Of The Year
DJ ROCKY GH
JOHN EKOW MONNIE
Malik Abdul Latif
MICHAEL AGBESI KELLY
IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS
PRINCE MICHAEL DAARL
Seidu Ibrahim
Manasseh Iddifa Yakubu
Isaac-Leslie Osei
Mohammed Salis Harun
OleleSalvado
Oppong Fidelis
Eric Lartey Kings
Pkb Yorke
Dj Solar Official
Oppong Fidelis
Jennifer Mensah
Mc obroni Roland
Agyemang William Afari
Dancehall/Reggae Artiste Of The Year
Jerry Stonxy
Aminu Haruna Adam
Ludwick Arthur A.K.A Singjay
Adzaa Victoraster
KOJO KOMBOLO
ZILEVU AMOS ELIKEM
Pencil Visual Artiste Of The Year
ZOLA KHID
Randy Nartey
Felix Frimpong
Youth Media Personality Of The Year
Helfred Mensah
IBRAHIM FUSEINI ADAMS
Sika
Asiedu Samuel
Kelvin Adu Gyamfi
Isaac-Leslie Osei
Prince Agyei Opoku (Shaq Bee)
Osman Amin
OleleSalvado
APAKAN GH
Obuoba Ofori Amanfo
Steve Owusu
Solomon Amankwah
Pkb Yorke
Haruna Babangida
KOJO KOMBOLO
Therapist Of The Year
Dr. Yaw Twum
Yvonne Ewurama Osei
The Skin Therapist Gh
Prymzon
Skin Therapist Gh
Sports Personality Of The Year
Michael Appiah Aboagye
Dramani Theophilus Innocent
Haki Issah
PRINCE OWUSU
Eric Mends
PRINCE OWUSU
Sports Journalist Of The Year
Isaac Mensah
Francis Ofori
Isaac-Leslie Osei
Robert A-ansim Abotiyire
Asiedu Samuel
APAKAN GH
Mensah Morris
JOSEPH APPIAH BOAHINE
Fashion Personality Of The Year
JOHN EKOW MONNIE
Love Captain
Sampson D Agbley(Sedem TheBoss)
DEBORAH TEI DOKU
Manaf Difrentfaze
Fashion Designer Of The Year
Love Captain
Rebecca Mensah
Slight Saviour
Sampson D Agbley(Sedem TheBoss)
Kekeli Anipa
DEBORAH TEI DOKU
Manaf Difrentfaze
Football Club Of The Year
Apam city football club
Hearts Of Oak
Asante Kotoko
Dreams Fc
Aduana Stars
Great Olympics
King Faisal
Spoken Word Artiste Of The Year
Dayan De Poet
Bismark Owusu Takyi
Priscilla Oforiwaa
Moses Adam
Pkb Yorke
MakeUp Artist Of The Year
Yeesha Signaturess
Shades and Brushes
Boujie Brides
Caramel Beaute Studio
Luxbar by ante
Klukz Makeover
Catchy Makeup
Stephs Makeover
Daabs Makeover
Eyram Beauty Palour
Posh Muse
Shaded Glow
Youth Artiste Of The Year
Aminu Mamudu Lawani
Nana Kwame Asamoah
Aminu Haruna Adam
GHROBOT
EDDY DORSTY
Osman Amin
Qweku linking
Alvana Krane
Am Beechez
Nii official
Pkb Yorke
Adzaa Victoraster
Sabbath Baffour Asare Emmanuel
Jay Iyke
Doku -Newman Misheal Clifford
Youth Footballer Of The Year
Michael yAppiah Aboagye
ZILEVU AMOS ELIKEM
Ibrahim Danlad
Gladson Awako
Salifu Mohammed
Christopher Nettey
Steven Mukwala
Fatawu Mohammed
Yahaya Mohammed
Bright Adjei
Richard Boadu
Mohammed Alhassan
Youth Philantropist Of The Year
Anquandoh Benjamin Henamel
Senyo Faith
Blaise Ackom
Nhyira Bayeh
NTIFUL ASAMOAH SOLOMON
Ramsey Prince -Benson
GODFADA GH HOUSTON
AWUAH GIDEON WIREDU
Adamtey Tetteh Solomon
Emmanuel Agyemang
Youth Manager Of The Year
Samuel Awuni
Augustine Adomako-Ntim
Samuel Tagoe
Ratty Hommie
Ziblim Mohammed Sa-ad
Asante Eric Asenso
Dramani Theophilus Innocent
Mensah Morris
Youth Photographer Of The Year
Khulex Multimedia
Gideon Asibu Frankin
Ramsey Prince- Benson
Gideon Asibu Frankin
Michael Azumah
Samuel Tagoe
Wonder Brain Bosu
Sampson Sedem Agboado
Hamza Haruna Wunzaligu
Graphic Designer Of The Year
PRINCE MICHAEL DAARL
Festus Boamah
Tih Richmond Sena
Roland Owusu Tabi
Amegbanu Sylvester
Samuel Tagoe
Jhakes Media Consult
Wonder Brain Bosu
Issahak Sallaw
Ziblim Mohammed Sa-ad
Amtul Wahab Ainooson
Festus Boamah
Jeremiah bradford Lamptey
Kelvin Akwasi Boateng
Youth Athlete Of The Year
ABDUL RAZAK MOHAMMED
Felicia Awudi
PRINCE OWUSU
Music Producer/Engineer Of The Year
Khulex Beatz
Atown TSB
Khezz BeatZ
Pkb Yorke
Movie/Series Of The Year
De Brocode
The Pregnant Virgin
Family media House
Life Morals
Actor/Actress Of The Year
Desmond Appiah
Nana kwame Wae Ayd-Asare
Alex Aboagye
EMG_Branded
Eric Lartey Kings
Pkb Yorke
Manaf Difrentfaze
MC/Hypeman Of The Year
Mc AFIAGOLD
Prince-Felix Oko BOTCHWAY
Mc obroni Roland
Moses Eloh
Hairstylist/Barber Of The Year
APPIAH OFORI WIAFE LAWRENCE
Bless Nyimba
Qwabena Data
Insurance Company Of The Year
SIC Insurance Company
ALLIANZ INSURANCE COMPANY GHANA LTD
GHANA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD
SUNU ASSURANCES GHANA LIMITED
Enterprise Insurance Company
BIMA INSURNACE
Hollard Insurance
Priority Insurance Company
Activa Insurance
Metropolitan Insurance
Milife Insurance
Best Assurance Company Limited
Youth Police Officer Of The Year
Obeng Shadrack
Avettey Noble kofi
Osman Amin
Best Credit/Savings And Loan Company
Izwe Savings & Loans
Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited
ASA Savings And Loans Company Limited
Best Point Savings And Loans Limited
ABii National Savings And Loans Limited
QWIK LOAN GHANA
Instant Loan
Speedline Money Lending Services
Bobby Charlton Loan Company
Fido Micro Credit Limited
Bank Of The Year
ECOBANK GHANA
FIDELITY BANK
CAL BANK
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
AGRICULTURE DEVELOPMENT BANK
UNITED BANK OF AFRICA
ACCESS BANK GHANA
ABSA BANK GHANA
SOCIETE GENERALE GHANA
NATIONAL INVESTMENT BANK
ZENITH BANK GHANA LIMITED
BARCLAYS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BANK GHANA
UNIVERSAL MERCHANT BANK
REPUBLIC BANK GHANA
FIRST ATLANTIC BANK
STANBIC BANK
Ghana Commercial Bank