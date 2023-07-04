Nominations for the 7th Ghana Beauty Awards open 

Makeup Ghana, in partnership with First Choice Hair and Beauty, has opened nominations for the 7th Ghana Beauty Awards (GBA), scheduled to be held in September 2023, on the theme “Celebrating Excellence; Finding Perfection in Imperfection.”

“Nominations are now open and will end on July 15, 2023,” Ms. Rebecca Donkor, the Chief Executive Officer of Makeup Ghana, said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

She encouraged young artists, including beauticians, companies, and other professionals to participate in the “glamorous” awards, to take advantage of its numerous benefits and life-changing opportunities to showcase their talents.

Ms Donkor explained that the 7th GBA, which had been christened “Septem Edition,” couched out of a Latin word “Septem,” meaning “completion and perfection,” was used to celebrate excellence, and honour people who had done great things over the years and to praise their achievements.

Over the years, Ghana’s beauty industry has had several outstanding pioneers, pacesetters, and game-changers who, through their creative thinking, innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit, had contributed significantly to the sector’s growth.

However, many of these trailblazers and game-changers had been disregarded, with global brands and mainstream beauty ideals allowed to eclipse their achievements.

Ms Donkor said in view of this dearth these people deserved to be recognised, praised, and rewarded so that others could learn from them.

The awards would also include several pre-events, like the Pink Ribbon Health Walk, Breast Cancer Screening, and the Beauty Entrepreneurship Summit X AMB Fair 2023, she said.

These events, she said, would culminate in a beautiful awards ceremony at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

“This year’s GBA shall reward outstanding beauty practitioners, entrepreneurs, promoters, brands, and manufacturers, among others, in a total of 34 Categories,” and interested candidates must look at the categories, fill out and submit their nomination form online, Ms Donkor said.

However, all applicants must follow the rules for the awards, which include nominations, shortlisting, the final announcement, judging, and public voting, she said.

The GBA is an annual event for the beauty industry that honours and gives awards to industry pioneers, top professionals, and up-and-coming talent, as well as companies and brands that contribute to economic growth.

Makeup Ghana is a social enterprise that provides a unifying platform for Ghana’s rapidly expanding beauty industry. Its mission is to unite makeup artists, cosmetics brands, beauty retailers, and fashion & beauty content creators in the country under one roof to advance the industry.

On the other hand, First Choice Hair and Beauty is one of the industry’s most prominent brands, and one of the largest and most experienced fast-growing hair and beauty salons in Ghana.