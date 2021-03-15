Performance by an actor in a leading role
- Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins in “The Father”
- Gary Oldman in “Mank”
- Steven Yeun in “Minari”
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
- Sacha Baron Cohen in “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Leslie Odom, Jr. in “One Night in Miami…”
- Paul Raci in “Sound of Metal”
- Lakeith Stanfield in “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Performance by an actress in a leading role
- Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby in “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand in “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman”
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
- Maria Bakalova in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
- Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman in “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried in “Mank”
- Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari”
Best animated feature film of the year
- “Onward” Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
- “Over the Moon” Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou
- “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley
- “Soul” Pete Docter and Dana Murray
- “Wolfwalkers” Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants
Achievement in cinematography
- “Judas and the Black Messiah” Sean Bobbitt
- “Mank” Erik Messerschmidt
- “News of the World” Dariusz Wolski
- “Nomadland” Joshua James Richards
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Phedon Papamichael
Achievement in costume design
- “Emma” Alexandra Byrne
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Ann Roth
- “Mank” Trish Summerville
- “Mulan” Bina Daigeler
- “Pinocchio” Massimo Cantini Parrini
Achievement in directing
- “Another Round” Thomas Vinterberg
- “Mank” David Fincher
- “Minari” Lee Isaac Chung
- “Nomadland” Chloé Zhao
- “Promising Young Woman” Emerald Fennell
Best documentary feature
- “Collective” Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
- “Crip Camp” Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
- “The Mole Agent” Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
- “My Octopus Teacher” Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
- “Time” Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Best documentary short subject
- “Colette” Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
- “A Concerto Is a Conversation” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- “Do Not Split” Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
- “Hunger Ward” Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
- “A Love Song for Latasha” Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
Achievement in film editing
- “The Father” Yorgos Lamprinos
- “Nomadland” Chloé Zhao
- “Promising Young Woman” Frédéric Thoraval
- “Sound of Metal” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Alan Baumgarten
Best international feature film of the year
- “Another Round” Denmark
- “Better Days” Hong Kong
- “Collective” Romania
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin” Tunisia
- “Quo Vadis, Aida?” Bosnia and Herzegovina
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
- “Emma” Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
- “Hillbilly Elegy” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
- “Mank” Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
- “Pinocchio” Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
- “Da 5 Bloods” Terence Blanchard
- “Mank” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- “Minari” Emile Mosseri
- “News of the World” James Newton Howard
- “Soul” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
- “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
- “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
- “Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”
Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best motion picture of the year
- “The Father” David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
- “Judas and the Black Messiah” Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers
- “Mank” Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
- “Minari” Christina Oh, Producer
- “Nomadland” Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
- “Promising Young Woman” Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers
- “Sound of Metal” Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers
Achievement in production design
- “The Father” Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
- “Mank” Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
- “News of the World” Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
- “Tenet” Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Best animated short film
- “Burrow” Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
- “Genius Loci” Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
- “If Anything Happens I Love You” Will McCormack and Michael Govier
- “Opera” Erick Oh
- “Yes-People” Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Best live action short film
- “Feeling Through” Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
- “The Letter Room” Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
- “The Present” Farah Nabulsi
- “Two Distant Strangers” Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
- “White Eye” Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Achievement in sound
- “Greyhound” Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
- “Mank” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
- “News of the World” Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
- “Soul” Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
- “Sound of Metal” Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Achievement in visual effects
- “Love and Monsters” Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- “The Midnight Sky” Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
- “Mulan” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
- “The One and Only Ivan” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
- “Tenet” Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Adapted screenplay
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
- “The Father” Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
- “Nomadland” Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
- “One Night in Miami…” Screenplay by Kemp Powers
- “The White Tigers” Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
Original screenplay
- “Judas and the Black Messiah” Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
- “Minari” Written by Lee Isaac Chung
- “Promising Young Woman” Written by Emerald Fennell
- “Sound of Metal” Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Written by Aaron Sorkin
