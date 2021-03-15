Performance by an actor in a leading role

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Best animated feature film of the year

Achievement in cinematography

Achievement in costume design

Achievement in directing

Best documentary feature

Best documentary short subject

Achievement in film editing

Best international feature film of the year

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

Best motion picture of the year

Achievement in production design

Best animated short film

Best live action short film

Achievement in sound

Achievement in visual effects

Adapted screenplay

Original screenplay

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505