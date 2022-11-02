Nominations open for 2nd edition of Ghana Fintech Awards 2022

The Ghana Fintech and Payments Association (GFPA) has opened nominations for this year’s Ghana Fintech Awards.

The event this year is being planned and organized in collaboration with Perception Management International (PMI) and Arkel Consult and Management Services (ACMS).

The aim is to recognize excellence, growth, and innovation within the fintech, digital payments, and banking industry through twenty-three (23) award categories.

GFPA is therefore calling on the general public to nominate the most deserving candidates by visiting the Ghana Fintech Awards website, https://ghanafintechawards.org/. Click on Nominate Now at the top right corner of the homepage.

A statement from the organizers said “Nominations start today and end on November 16, 2022, after which there will be a period for public opinion through voting which will be used to supplement the judges’ scores toward the final selection.