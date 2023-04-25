Nominations open for 5th edition of HESS Awards

Ianmatsum Global Services, in collaboration with Hegemony Consulting, a leading research and consulting firm, has launched and opened nominations for the 5th edition of the annual Health Environment Safety & Security (HESS) Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to fostering a positive safety and health culture and security within their work environment and among their stakeholders.

The Awards, which bring together professionals from various industries, serve as a platform to publicly recognize and celebrate companies for their exceptional performance and innovations focused on Occupational Health, Safety, Security and the Environment.

The awards, which will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, will be on the theme ‘Building a Resilient Workspace post- COVID-19: the role of HSSE initiatives’ and will begin at 6:00pm.

Managing Director of Ianmatsun Global Services, Isaac Adu-Gyamfi indicated that the purpose of the HESS Awards among others is to create awareness, raise the bar of excellence, showcase success and encourage organizations to adopt and uphold the highest standards of HSSE management and practice, striving for continuous improvement and excellence within their organizations at all times.

“The aim of the awards is also to advocate for businesses in Ghana to no longer put in place Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) initiatives as a matter of compliance but as a means to build a more resilient workspace and workforce as they journey to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi said the awards recognize achievements from local and international companies who have been successful over the course of the year in managing the risks of workplace development and their Health, Safety, Security & Environment performance, besides doing ethical business.

“We see ourselves as helping push the boundaries of what companies can do to help the nation rebuild its economy while ensuring they build a more resilient workspace to protect the future of work and their employees, and the environment,” he added.

HESS Awards

Now in its 5th edition, HESS Awards scheme has for the past four years championed the cause of promoting the adoption of best HSSE Practices. The purpose of the Awards is to create awareness, raise the bar of excellence and showcase success thereby encouraging companies and individuals to adopt best HSSE practices and uphold the highest standards of HSSE management.

Besides being the first awards scheme that performs both on-site and off-site assessment as part of the evaluation process in measuring the performance of participating companies, we have seen tremendous and consistent improvement in the performance of participating companies since the first edition. It is motivating indeed to see that many corporations are becoming more committed to and concerned with the well-being of the environment and the health, safety, and security of their employees and other stakeholders.