Nominations open for 6th Sustainability & Social Investment (SSI) Awards

Nominations have officially opened for the 6th edition of the annual Sustainability and Social Investment Awards (SSI).

With nominations now opened, corporate organisations, civil society organisations, and individuals are encouraged to submit their entries before or on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The ceremony comes off on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The awards scheme, which seeks to honour and celebrate individuals and corporate bodies for their consistent investments in socially responsible programmes that impacted and continue to impact society, has over the years honoured business leaders, corporate institution and not-for-profit as well.

Through the 5th edition, the SSI Awards has received more than 600 registered applications from more than 200 organizations representing various industry sectors across several categories.

Hosted and organized by Ianmatsun Global Services, the 2022 edition of the Sustainability & Social Investment Awards is endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), National Road Safety Authority (NRSC) and supported by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Uniqueness of 2022 awards scheme

For this year’s awards, the organisers and partners have developed a set of categories that reflect the latest trends and practices in sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

From the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge climate leadership innovations; from impactful climate partnerships and social sustainability initiatives to the heroes on the ground who are driving positive change.

“The awards scheme offers a unique opportunity to have your sustainability achievements recognised and admired by thousands of businesses and CSR experts. Winning an SSI Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and accelerates sustainable business growth,” Isaac Adu-Gyamfi, Managing Director of Ianmatsun Global Services, said.

To be held under the theme ‘Leading the Sustainability Transition through Private-Public Partnerships and Collaborations, the awards are open to all businesses and organisations across the public and private sectors and of all sizes from the largest multinationals to the smallest micro-organisations.

“As long as the initiative, project, product or strategy shows commitment, credibility and concrete results, we want to hear about it. The winning projects must leverage the latest technologies but protect the environment, deploy best practices in the area of sustainability and can be replicated and scaled up across the country to achieve nationally improved quality-of-life, sustainability and climate goals.

This awards scheme honours the most innovative sustainable initiatives in a various categories. Nominees and applicants are encouraged to apply for the award category that best represents the primary goal or overall benefit of the initiative. To nominate kindly visit www.ssigh.com/nominate,” Mr. Adu-Gyamfi added.