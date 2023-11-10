Nominations open for Ghana Medical And Health Awards 2023

The highly anticipated maiden edition of Ghana Medical And Health Awards 2023 have open nominations for their prestigious awards.

Also known as GHAMAH23, the event is targeted to acknowledge the hardwork and dedication been made by thousands of medical health persons across the country as far as the health sector is concerned.

Apex Africa Concept, Organizers of Ghana Medical And Health Awards 2023 believe that the Ghanaian health workers are one of the great asset Ghana has and deserve to be recognized.

Already many Ghanaian health personnel have expressed their happiness as this platform will go a long way in pushing the sacrifice they contribute to the field. Nominations set to come to an end on November 30, 2023.

Themed, “ Rejuvenating The Ghanaian Health Sector Towards Building An All Inclusive Health System That Can Compete With Global Standards”. The organizers want to urge the Ghanaian health sector that they can compete with global heath standards and deserve to be given all the needed resources.

Nominations was opened on 10th September, 2023 and will be closed on November 30, 2023. Interested persons are to visit Apexafricaconcept.com to file for nominations.