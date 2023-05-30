Nominations open for Ghana Modeling and Fashion Awards 2023

Lark Empire, organisers of the Ghana Modeling and Fashion Awards, has opened nominations for the second edition of the awards.

The Ghana Modeling and Fashion Awards (GMFA) is an annual event to honour and reward outstanding individuals for their immense contributions to the growth of the fashion and modelling industry over the years.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Madam Larkuor Adjartey, Chief Executive Officer for Lark Empire, said that nominations would close on June 3.

She explained that the categories for the awards included Fashion Designer of the Year, Emerging Designer of the Year, Discovery Model of the Year, Hairstylist of the Year and Female Model of the Year.

Other categories she mentioned are Male Model of the Year, Makeup Artist of the Year, Accessory Designer of the Year, Fashion Photographer of the Year, Fashion Icon of the Year, Modeling Agency of the Year and Fashion School of the Year.

The rest of the awards categories are Fitness Model of the Year, Media Fashion Personality of the Year, Fashion Event /Show of the Year, Fashion Celebrity of the Year and Fashion School CEO of the Year.

Madam Adjartey added that individuals could file for nomination by sending names, pictures, categories and social media handles via WhatsApp (0545747280) or other social media platforms, Facebook: Ghana Modeling And Fashion Awards, and Instagram:@ghmodelingandfashionawards.