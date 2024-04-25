Nominations Open for Taptap Send Ghana Music Awards Europe – Celebrating Our Music and Heritage

The organizers of the Tap Tap Send Ghana Music Awards Europe have officially opened nominations for their highly anticipated 3rd edition of the awards, scheduled for 7th September, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Led by the visionary CEO Mavis Oppong, affectionately known as Osaah Special, the awards aim to recognize and honor the remarkable talents and contributions of artists within the Ghanaian music industry, both domestically and internationally.

With a message of warm regards, the Management of GMA-Europe, the esteemed Board, headline sponsors, and partners, declared the commencement of the nomination period. Artists and industry professionals are invited to submit their works through the official website, https://gmaeu.com/nominations/, as the Ghana Music Awards-Europe gears up for another unforgettable celebration in Amsterdam.

“The Ghana Music Awards Europe is a platform that acknowledges the vibrant diversity and creativity within our music industry,” stated Osaah Special, emphasizing the significance of recognizing talent on a global scale.

The deadline for submissions is set for May 20th, offering artists ample time to showcase their best works. The main event, eagerly awaited by music enthusiasts worldwide, is scheduled to take place on September 7, 2024 in the picturesque city of Amsterdam.

As anticipation builds and excitement mounts, the Ghana Music Awards-Europe promises to once again showcase the best of Ghanaian musical talent, fostering connections and celebrating the rich cultural heritage that resonates across borders.

Last year, the Ghana Music Awards-Europe took place in Paris, France. This year, the organizers of the awards have announced that they will be launching the awards scheme in Düsseldorf, Germany on 18th May, 2024 just after nominations close. The main event will be held in Amsterdam on September 7th.

Artists are encouraged to seize this opportunity to shine on an international stage, as the world eagerly awaits the unveiling of the next wave of musical brilliance.