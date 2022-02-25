Nominations Open for the 2022 Ghana Brands Awards

Nominations for the 2022 Ghana Brands Awards have been opened as of 12pm on the 17th of February 2022.

Dreammakers Africa, a Sales, Marketing and Events Company headquartered in Ghana has launched and opened Nominations for the coveted Ghana Brands Awards 2022. The Ghana Brands Awards 2022 seeks to Celebrate and Reward Indegenous Ghanaian Businesses that produces, manufactures or sells Made in Ghana Products and/or renders exceptional Customer Experience Services and who are doing incredibly well in the National, Continental and Global Marketplaces and through their efforts, impacts Ghana’s Economic Growth, meets Social Needs and puts Ghana on the Global Economic Map.

In an interview with the press, the CEO of Dreammakers Africa, Mr. Hardi Mumuni stressed on the importance of Consumer Patriotism in the Ghanaian Culture and talked about the need to consistently celebrate the entrepreneurs who are passionate about using Ghanaian Resources to produce Authentic Ghanaian Products. He also praised some entrepreneurs for going above and beyond to creatively brand and package their products in ways that enable them to compete with foriegn products on the shelves. Lastly he admonished Ghanaians and everyone living in Ghana to rally behind Ghana Brands and support the Ghana Brands Expo and Awards.

Winners of the Awards aside, the award plaques will receive various kinds of business support from the organizers Dreammakers Africa and their Key Partners who will be announced in subsequent releases. Nomination is open now until 11:59pm on 27th of February, 2022. To nominate a company with Made in Ghana Products & Services, visit www.ghanabrandsexpo.com/awards

Below are the 25 Categories that the Businesses will be vying for:

Agribusiness Brand of the Year Banking / Finance Brand of the Year Fintech Brand of the Year Fashion Brand of the Year Consulting Company of the Year Education Brand of the Year Energy, Oil & Gas Brand of the Year Food & Beverage Company of the Year Healthcare Brand of the Year Hotel / Hospitality Brand of the Year Insurance Brand of the Year Investment Brand of the Year Interior Design / Landscape & Architecture Brand of the Year Logistics & Supply Chain Brand of the Year Manufacturing Brand of the Year Media Brand of the Year Real Estate Brand of the Year Security Brand of the Year Technology Brand of the Year Arts, Culture & Tourism Brand of the Year Environment & Sanitation Brand of the Year Social Enterprise Brand of the Year Female Ghanaian Entrepreneur of the Year Male Ghanaian Entrepreneur of the Year Student Entrepreneur of the Year Outstanding Friday Wear Company of the Year Outstanding Product Package of the Year Outstanding Product Branding of the Year

The awards will be preceded by the release of the Top 100 Brands in Ghana; a listing of the top 100 best performing Made in Ghana Businesses.

The 2022 Ghana Brands Awards is brought to you by Dreammakers Africa, as part of Dreammakers Africa’s contribution to enhancing the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana and providing the support and public recognition needed for outstanding Businesses who have strived to maintain quality and excellence with their Made in Ghana Products and Services.