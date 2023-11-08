Nominations Released for Eastern Music Awards 2023

The Eastern Music Awards, a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating music talent from the Eastern region of Ghana, has announced its nominations for the 2023 edition. The nominations were revealed during a special event broadcasted on Bryt TV, a popular television channel in Ghana.

The Eastern Music Awards has become a significant platform for recognizing and honoring the efforts of talented musicians, producers, songwriters, and other industry professionals from the region. The awards showcase a diverse range of genres, including Highlife, Hiplife, Gospel, Afrobeat, and many more.

This year’s nominations reflect the vibrant music scene in the Eastern region, with various artists receiving recognition across multiple categories. Some of the notable categories include Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year.

Fans and industry experts alike eagerly await the announcement of winners during the main award ceremony, which is scheduled to take place later in the year. The event will be a grand celebration of Eastern music, featuring live performances, special guest appearances, and memorable moments.

The Eastern Music Awards have been instrumental in promoting and supporting the Eastern music industry, offering a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent and gain recognition. The awards also serve as a motivation for established artists to continue pushing boundaries and creating exceptional music.

With the nominations unveiled, the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming Eastern Music Awards are at an all-time high. Music lovers are looking forward to witnessing the best of the Eastern region’s music talent being honored and celebrated on Bryt TV, making it a truly unforgettable experience for all. The main event comes off on Saturday, 9th of December,2023 in Koforidua at Center for National Culture (CNC)