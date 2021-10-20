Nominees For The AFSIA Solar Awards 2021 Are ANNOUNCED!

Find out who are the NOMINEES for the AFSIA Solar Awards 2021

AFSIA, the Africa Solar Industry Association is delighted to announce the nominees for the Africa Solar Industry Awards 2021, a special honor this year to recognize individuals and companies whose efforts have resulted in big achievements and promotion of the industry. There are 48 Nominees across 15 categories and spanning a record number of more than 20 countries.

“If there was ever an ounce of a doubt that Solar is on the move in Africa, it would have certainly disappeared after my experience as a jury for the awards. The full display of talent, innovation, and dedication I noticed in the various applications in each category left me speechless. More than ever I’m confident for the future and Big congratulations to all the candidates” said Tony Tiyou, CEO of Renewables in Africa and a member of the Awards jury.

Discover the nominees:

The following are individuals/companies who have made extraordinary contributions to the African Solar Industry, programs that exemplify the highest standards and organizations that have conducted activities to promote and expand the industry across the continent. All the Awards nominees serve as inspirational leaders to the industry: they embody the core values of serving those in need. The nominees will progress as finalists in their respective categories and will be recognized during the Africa Energy Forum.

Utility Scale Solar Project of the Year:

The Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Solar Project by AMEA Power The 60MWac Salima Solar project in Malawi by InfraCo Africa



The 50MWp power station by Meinergy Technology Co.

C&I Solar Project of the Year:

The 338kWp with 715kWh of storage by OFGEN

The 8.4MWp rooftop distribution system by ENARA

28 hospitals solar water desalination systems by Boreal Light GmbH

The 1.52MWp solar with a 2.28MWh storage microgrid system by EM-ONE Energy Solutions

Mini-grid Solar Project of the Year:

The 1.3MW solar-hybrid metro-grid in Goma by Nuru

The 600kWp Lolwe Island MG project by Engie Energy access

The $12M funding for a portfolio of solar MG projects in 49 villages by Winch Energy

SHS Solar Project of the Year:

Connecting households in Rwanda for under $1 a month by Ignite Power

Raising of a €3M Serie A round for MyJouleBox by Finergreen

40,000 systems installed and impacting 5000 businesses by ARESS

Residential Solar Project of the Year:

the Solar Pond Sand and filter system for water purification by Global Welfare Foundation

the Reflex’s residential project saving 50%-60% by Huawei

the 20kW/60kWh solar PV plus storage facility installation by Jubaili Bros

African Solar Company of the Year:

CrossBoundary Energy owning/operating the largest portfolio of RE PPAs in Africa including 67MW of solar and 40MWh of storage capacity

SolarAfrica renowned being the first to successfully market solar PPAs to residential and commercial power users in South Africa

Munyax Eco mainly doing Solar Water Heaters but diversifying its activities with new solar activities.

African solar entrepreneur/SME of the year:

Kudirat Saliu from the Solar Sister Entrepreneurs Program

Ruben Morgado for the Solar Giraffe

SustainSolar

Financial Advisor / Consultant of the Year:

Finergreen for the $6M loan to finance 3 PV hybridization of HFO plants projects in Madagascar

Synergy Consulting Infrastructure and Financial Advisory Services Inc. for several projects including the Dondo pv project, the RMIPPPP and many more

Finergreen for closing 22 mandates in Africa

Legal Advisor / Consultant of the Year:

Wairimu & Co. for the investment of $4M in a MG project,

Taciana Peão Lopes & Associados (TPLA) for the Solar Giraffe project.

Mr Stephen Gatama from OFGEN for a 350kWp + 1MWh solar project at UAP Equatorial Tower in Juba

DFI/Alternative financing of the Year:

EEP Africa for the €8.3M in grant financing contract

African Development Bank for the $50M for the COVID-19 Off-grid recovery platform

Sunfunder for the $70M Solar Energy Transformation (SET) Fund

SIMA Funds as the sole Fund Manager for Energy Access Relief Fund

Woman in solar of the Year:

Jenny Fletcher from Ariya Finergy

Francine Munyaneza from Munyax Eco

Sylvie Kanimba from ENGIE Energy Access Rwanda

Solar Innovation/Technology of the Year:

Solar Giraffe project

Genius Watter for the Genius RO – solar-powered reverse osmosis desalination technology

Tespack for the solution combining solar, IoT and hardware.

East African Power for the EMPWR Pod – a modular agricultural processing technology powered by solar

Solar Picture of the Year:

AB Solar Africa

ARESS

Elaine Solar Africa

Solar Video of the Year:

Solar Giraffe

GIZ

Enara

Life-time achievement award:

Dr Segun Adaju from Consistent Energy ltd

Sherif Magdy El Gabaly from Enara.

Franco Traverso from Genius Watter

Mark your calendar

Organized in partnership the Africa Energy Forum, winners will be announced at a hybrid event ceremony in London, on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021, at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

Come all, come many to support all these exceptional contributors to the solar industry in Africa.