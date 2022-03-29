Nominees unveiled for maiden Africa Technovate Awards 

…scheduled for April 2 at UPSA
Nominees for the maiden edition of the Africa Technovate Awards have been unveiled with Africa’s big names in technology ready to do friendly battles for the coveted honours on Saturday, April 2 at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.
In total, there are 51 nominations in 17 categories. The numbers include 48 corporates organizations, educational institutions, and three individuals who are nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Awards. Each category has three nominations each. The award process is being audited and validated by Deloitte & Touche
The awards scheme is designed to appreciate African technology companies who have blazed the trail for several years and budding young innovative and creative tech companies charting a path for Africa in a fast digitally transforming world.
The categories include:
- Sector Awards: Outstanding Edtech Institution of the Year, FinTech Company of the Year, e-Health Company of the Year, Digital Agric-Business of the Year, Tech Insurance Company of the Year.
- Regional Awards: Digital Innovation and Creativity Award, Digital Business Transformation Award, Tech Startup Company of the Year, Young Tech Startup Company of the Year, Blossoming Tech Company of the Year, Mature Tech Company of the Year, Ambitious Tech Company of the Year.
- Africa Awards: Outstanding Digital Entrepreneur of the Decade, Live Time Achievers Award, Quality Standards Award, Digital Excellence Award, and Long-Standing Service Engagement Award.
The final category winners will be announced during the exclusive live ceremony at the UPSA auditorium on Saturday 2nd April 2022.
With a focus on going the extra mile to deliver innovative ways of solving problems in the technological spaces, companies making the judges cuts include:
Outstanding EdTech Institution of the Year
- Academic City University College
- AITI
- Ashesi University
Fintech Company of the year
- Kippa
- Hubtel
- M-Kopa
e-Health Company of the Year
- Africa ICT Right
- AmaGhana Online
- NHIS
Digital Agric-Business of the Year
- Puno
- Smart Farmer
- Esoko
Tech Insurance Company of the Year
- BIMA
- Prudential Insurance
- Phoenix Insurance
Digital Innovation and Creativity of the Award
- Chatbots Africa
- Treepz Ghana
- Hanergy Global Ghana Limited
Digital Business Transformation Award
- Enterprise Computing
- Jijigh
- Tonaton
Tech Startup Company of the Year
- Msoft Ghana Limited
- PayBox
- Turntabl
Young Tech Startup of the Year Award
- Puno
- Kippa
- Gambia Tech Project
Blossoming Tech Company of the Year
- Omni Strategies
- SOKO Aerial
- mNotify Company
Mature Tech Company of the Year
- Adapt IT
- SoftTribe
- Isolutions Associates
Ambitious Tech Company of the Year
- American Tower Corporation
- Adapt IT
- DreamOval
Outstanding Digital Entrepreneur of the Decade
- SoftTribe
- M-Kopa
- Hubtel
Live Time Achievers Award
- Prof. Nii Narku Quaynor – Ghana Dot Com
- Herman Chinery-Hess – SoftTribe
- Kofi Dadzie – Rancard
Quality Standards Awards
- AIT
- Ghana Standard Authority (GSA)
- Research ICT Africa
Digital Excellence Award
-
- Hanergy Global Ghana Ltd.
- TXT Ghana
- Ghana Dot Com
Long Standing Service Engagement Award
- Delbond Teknologies. Limited (Dtek)
- Rancard Solutions
- SoftTribe