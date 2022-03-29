Nominees unveiled for maiden Africa Technovate Awards 

…scheduled for April 2 at UPSA

Nominees for the maiden edition of the Africa Technovate Awards have been unveiled with Africa’s big names in technology ready to do friendly battles for the coveted honours on Saturday, April 2 at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

In total, there are 51 nominations in 17 categories. The numbers include 48 corporates organizations, educational institutions, and three individuals who are nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Awards. Each category has three nominations each. The award process is being audited and validated by Deloitte & Touche

The awards scheme is designed to appreciate African technology companies who have blazed the trail for several years and budding young innovative and creative tech companies charting a path for Africa in a fast digitally transforming world.

The categories include:

Sector Awards: Outstanding Edtech Institution of the Year, FinTech Company of the Year, e-Health Company of the Year, Digital Agric-Business of the Year, Tech Insurance Company of the Year. Regional Awards: Digital Innovation and Creativity Award, Digital Business Transformation Award, Tech Startup Company of the Year, Young Tech Startup Company of the Year, Blossoming Tech Company of the Year, Mature Tech Company of the Year, Ambitious Tech Company of the Year. Africa Awards: Outstanding Digital Entrepreneur of the Decade, Live Time Achievers Award, Quality Standards Award, Digital Excellence Award, and Long-Standing Service Engagement Award.

The final category winners will be announced during the exclusive live ceremony at the UPSA auditorium on Saturday 2nd April 2022.

With a focus on going the extra mile to deliver innovative ways of solving problems in the technological spaces, companies making the judges cuts include:

Outstanding EdTech Institution of the Year

Academic City University College

AITI

Ashesi University

Fintech Company of the year

Kippa

Hubtel

M-Kopa

e-Health Company of the Year

Africa ICT Right

AmaGhana Online

NHIS

Digital Agric-Business of the Year

Puno

Smart Farmer

Esoko

Tech Insurance Company of the Year

BIMA Prudential Insurance Phoenix Insurance

Digital Innovation and Creativity of the Award

Chatbots Africa Treepz Ghana Hanergy Global Ghana Limited

Digital Business Transformation Award

Enterprise Computing Jijigh Tonaton

Tech Startup Company of the Year

Msoft Ghana Limited PayBox Turntabl

Young Tech Startup of the Year Award

Puno Kippa Gambia Tech Project

Blossoming Tech Company of the Year

Omni Strategies SOKO Aerial mNotify Company

Mature Tech Company of the Year

Adapt IT SoftTribe Isolutions Associates

Ambitious Tech Company of the Year

American Tower Corporation Adapt IT DreamOval

Outstanding Digital Entrepreneur of the Decade

SoftTribe M-Kopa Hubtel

Live Time Achievers Award

Prof. Nii Narku Quaynor – Ghana Dot Com Herman Chinery-Hess – SoftTribe Kofi Dadzie – Rancard

Quality Standards Awards

AIT Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) Research ICT Africa

Digital Excellence Award

Hanergy Global Ghana Ltd. TXT Ghana

Ghana Dot Com

Long Standing Service Engagement Award