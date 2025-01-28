Non-Compliance with Asset Declaration Sparks Call for Revoked Appointments

Raphael Godlove Ahenu, a leading anti-corruption campaigner, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to revoke the appointments of public officials who fail to declare their assets.

His appeal follows growing concerns about corruption and the need for greater accountability in public office.

Speaking in Sunyani, Ahenu highlighted the importance of asset declaration as a vital tool for promoting transparency and restoring public trust. He stated, “Asset declaration is both a legal requirement and a moral responsibility. Officials who fail to comply undermine the integrity of public service and raise serious concerns about their commitment to transparency.”

Under Ghana’s Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, public officials must declare their assets and liabilities before assuming office and after leaving their positions. Reports suggest that several government appointees have yet to fulfil this obligation.

Ahenu warned that failure to enforce these regulations could create a culture of impunity and embolden corrupt practices. He urged President Mahama to demonstrate leadership by taking decisive action, including revoking appointments of non-compliant officials.

“Sending a clear message that corruption and non-compliance will not be tolerated is crucial,” Ahenu added. “This will reinforce public confidence in the government’s commitment to integrity and accountability.”

Civil society organizations and anti-corruption advocates have echoed Ahenu’s call, emphasizing that asset declaration prevents conflicts of interest and promotes good governance.

As pressure mounts, all eyes are on President Mahama to act decisively in addressing this issue. Ahenu remains steadfast in his advocacy for transparency, pledging to intensify efforts to ensure accountability in Ghana’s public sector. “We must build a culture where integrity is the standard, not the exception,” he concluded.