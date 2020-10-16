The Parliament of Ghana on Friday passed the Complementary Education Agency Bill, 2019, that would soon change the name of the Non-Formal Education Division of the Ministry of Education to Complementary Education Agency, as it takes on more functions.

When the bill is signed into law by the President, it will provide for educational programmes outside the formal education system in Ghana.

The Non-Formal Education Division of the Ministry of Education has over the years been for programmes relative to adult and lifelong education, but the enactment of the legislation to establish an Agency responsible for Complementary Education will ensure the carrying out of the myriad of changes and innovations taking place in the field of complementary education.

The memorandum accompanying the bill, signed by Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, said the proposed agency would provide learning opportunities and complementary education for those who are outside the mainstream Ghanaian education system.

It will equip them with requisite knowledge skills and attitudes needed for their personal, community and national development.

The memo explained the purpose of the change of the name from Non-Formal Education to Complementary Education to reflect the countless of changes that have taken place in the area of non-formal education.

It also acknowledges that complementary education can be formal and recognized within the framework of quality education.

The object of the Agency as set out under clause 2 of the Bill is to provide complementary education and promote quality complementary education.

Clause 3 provides for the functions of the Agency and these include the formulation of policies and guidelines to advance complementary education; the monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of approved learning activities in the complementary education sector and the development of partnerships to enhance Complementary education and occupational skills development.

The Agency is also responsible for equipping learners with the knowledge, attitudes and skills to enable them to improve the quality of life in their communities in a life-long learning framework.