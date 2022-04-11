Non-teaching staff of Colleges of Education begin strike today

The Non-Teaching Staff of the Colleges of Education will today, Monday, 11 April 2022, begin an indefinite strike action.

The strike comes on the back of what the association terms as the reluctance of the appropriate authorities to address issues relating to their demands for better conditions of service.

The association last week declined an invitation by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission for a meeting on their demands citing the unavailability of its leaders as a reason.

In a statement released earlier, the association noted that government has not shown any commitment to addressing the concerns of its members.

“It will be recalled that a notice to embark on strike was served in January 2022, but could not be carried through due to the intervention of the National Labour Commission (NLC). It is unfortunate that since January 2022, no commitment has been demonstrated to find a solution to the issues raised except for the partial payment of office holding allowances,” they said in a statement.

“The date given by the NLC for the government team to address the concerns raised had elapsed, but no tangible solution had been professed,” the statement added.