Noni Hub Launches Ablepreneurs 2.0 Project to Empower Entrepreneurs with Disabilities in Wa

Noni Hub, a technology and innovation lab, has launched the Ablepreneurs 2.0 Project in Wa to empower 20 entrepreneurs with disabilities (PWDs) by providing business development training and mentorship.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with School of Thoughts Ghana, aims to create an inclusive entrepreneurial environment where PWDs can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of the Upper West Region.

At the launch of the project, Mr. Abiola Adeniyi, Finance Manager at Noni Hub, highlighted the significance of the project, describing it as a “groundbreaking initiative dedicated to empowering and inspiring persons with disabilities as entrepreneurs.”

He emphasized that the project seeks to break barriers, challenge stereotypes and provide equal opportunities for all, fostering a society where PWDs can harness their potential and succeed.

He urged stakeholders, including government officials, private sector representatives and civil society organizations, to collaborate in ensuring the project’s success.

Mr. Salihu Mohammed Awal, the Porgrammes Manager of Noni Hub, provided an overview of the project, explaining that participants will undergo a comprehensive 10-day training focusing on business idea development, financial management and social media marketing.

He noted that, unlike pilot phase of the project, Ablepreneurs 2.0 will incorporate personalized mentorship, where each entrepreneur will be assigned a coach to guide them through implementing the training content in their businesses.

“The goal is to ensure that PWD entrepreneurs are equipped with the necessary skills to operate their businesses just like their counterparts without disabilities,” Mr. Awal stated.

He added that the project includes a needs assessment phase to identify specific tools and support required by participants to enhance their businesses.

Mr. Abraham Agoni, Executive Director of School of Thoughts Ghana, commended the initiative, citing data from the 2021 Ghana Statistical Service Census, which indicates that 8% of Ghana’s population lives with some form of disability.

He noted that PWDs face significant challenges, including discrimination and lack of economic opportunities, making it crucial to invest in their empowerment.

“Our goal is to promote decentralized development, drive economic growth, and destigmatize marginalized capacities by providing opportunities for PWD entrepreneurs to showcase their talents,” Mr. Agoni added.

He emphasized the need for stakeholders to support PWD businesses and ensure inclusivity in economic policies, calling on government agencies to ensure that funds allocated to PWDs, such as those from the District Assembly Common Fund, are effectively utilized.

The Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Moomin, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting PWD entrepreneurs.

He stressed the importance of business registration and formalization as prerequisites for accessing government support schemes and grants.

“PWD entrepreneurs must take advantage of existing government programs to formalize their businesses and enhance their competitiveness in the market,” he said.

Following its pilot phase, Ablepreneurs 2.0 Project is expected to help PWD entrepreneurs scale their businesses, contribute to the economy of the region and inspire others to pursue entrepreneurship despite challenges.

The project will run until the end of 2025, providing ongoing mentorship, business reviews and networking opportunities to ensure long-term impact.