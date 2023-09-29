Noon Dave and Pabi Cooper Bring a Fresh Vibe to ‘Hillary’ in New Remix

Renowned Chocolate City Music artist, Noon Dave, is set to follow up the year with a bang as he drops the remix of his smash hit “Hillary”, featuring the exceptionally talented South African sensation, Pabi Cooper.

Following the massive success of his debut single “Brunch”, which garnered impressive Millions streams since its release, Noon Dave is back in the spotlight, showcasing his sonic prowess with a reimagined version of his first release of the year, “Hillary”.

The “Hillary remix” is an instant earworm, effortlessly blending a feel-good vibe with infectious rhythm and flow. It narrates a tale of a tumultuous love affair from which Noon Dave is now seeking an escape. Collaborating with Pabi Cooper, the South African powerhouse, they deliver a soul-stirring performance, weaving together poignant lyrics that explore the complexities of toxic love. The track stands as a testament to Noon Dave and Pabi Cooper’s shared passion for Afro-Pop and their dedication to crafting exceptional music.

This release marks a significant step forward for Noon Dave, as he continues to refine his signature sound and broaden his international collaborations. Through “Hillary”, Noon Dave crafts a narrative that resonates with listeners, evoking emotions while keeping them on their feet. The infectious chant of “Hilary Way” serves as a poignant refrain, underscoring the artist’s message.

Reflecting on the single, Noon Dave shares, “’ Hillary remix’ is an expansion of my understanding of my Afro-pop essence that I’m eager to share with the world. Simultaneously, I aim to preserve the affectionate side of my persona.”

“Hillary remix” stands as a testament to Noon Dave’s artistic growth since his debut, cementing his status as a rising party maestro with lyrics that are as sweet as sugar and production that’s irresistibly infectious.

Listen to “Hillary Remix” on all platforms here https://noondave.lnk.to/hillaryremix