Nora Häuptle Appointed Head Coach of Zambia’s Copper Queens

Former Black Queens coach, Nora Häuptle, has been officially unveiled as the new head coach of Zambia’s national women’s football team, the Copper Queens.

The Swiss tactician signed a three-year contract during a ceremony held on Friday at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

Häuptle’s appointment ushers in a new era for the Copper Queens as they aim to make a strong impact at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which is scheduled for July.

Having stepped down from her role with the Black Queens after her contract expired, Häuptle had led Ghana through various campaigns, including a closely contested Olympic qualifier in which Zambia triumphed over Ghana in a two-legged matchup.

Her immediate task is to prepare the Copper Queens for WAFCON by organizing friendly matches and focusing on strategic squad development.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has already named Swedish coach Kim Lars Björkegren as the new head coach of the Black Queens, who will now steer the team’s preparations for upcoming competitions.