Nora Hauptle Explains Reasons for Stepping Down as Black Queens Head Coach

Former Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle, has opened up about her decision to step down from her role after the expiration of her contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in December 2024.

The Swiss tactician, who guided Ghana’s national women’s football team to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, cited unresolved issues during contract renewal discussions as a key factor in her decision.

In an interview with Swiss media outlet 20 Minutes, Hauptle shared her sentiments about the difficult decision, explaining that although the project meant a lot to her, there were aspects of the contract renewal that were unclear, which impacted her ability to continue. “It wasn’t easy to give up the project. My contract was running out at the end of the year, and we had discussions. But there were a few pieces of the puzzle that were not clear, which were relevant to my success,” she said. “I can’t just make compromises, but nothing happened. We are parting on good terms and with a lot of respect for each other.”

Hauptle’s tenure as Black Queens head coach was largely seen as a successful one, especially as she helped the team qualify for the 2024 Women’s AFCON, marking a significant achievement for the team after they had missed out on the competition since 2018. Despite her success, Hauptle made it clear that she couldn’t continue without clarity on key issues relating to her role and responsibilities.

Following her departure from the Black Queens, Hauptle has embraced a new challenge, taking on the role of head coach for Zambia’s Copper Queens. Under her leadership, the Copper Queens are set to compete in Group A of the 2025 Women’s AFCON, alongside the host nation Morocco, Senegal, and DR Congo. Hauptle expressed her excitement about this new chapter, hoping to build on the success she achieved with Ghana and continue to shape Zambia’s women’s football team.

Her departure from the Black Queens marks the end of a pivotal era for the Ghanaian women’s football team, but Hauptle remains optimistic about her future endeavors and is determined to bring further success to the Zambian team.