Nora Häuptle replaces Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo as Black Queens Head Coach

Former Swiss international Nora Häuptle has been appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the Head Coach of the national women team, the Black Queens.

The Swiss international replaces former Black Queens player Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo as the head coach of the women’s senior national team.

The 39-year-old would be assisted by Joyce Boatey-Agyei, and Aboagye Docosta.

Hauptle is a product of the University of Bern where she attained her Masters in Sports Sciences – also a Bachelor of Philosophy and Minor in Theatre Sciences.

She holds a UEFA Pro Licence certificate and has previously worked as an Instructor for the Swiss Football Association.

The Swiss holds other Diploma Certificates such as UEFA Mentorship Hope Powell – Brighton and Hove Albion FC, CAS Sports Management – University of St. Gallen and Shalkeh 04, Athletics Coach – Swiss Football Association and Swiss Tennis, Strength and Conditioning – Swiss Olympic team, Olympic Weightlifting – Swiss Olympic team as well as EXOS Level I & FMS and Sailing and Motoboat Licence.

She played for BSC Young Boys, FFC Zuchwil 05, FC Twente Enschade, FC Thun and the Swiss national team between 1996 and 2010. From 2009 to 2012 she was coach at FC Thun and later worked as a conditioning coach for Tennis player Romina Oprandi.

Hauptle previously worked with the Israeli Football Association as Head Coach and Women’s Director for the national team and also had a stint with SC Sand 1946 – a German Women’s Bundeliga club.

Ghanaian Boatey – Agyei is a Physical Education Tutor and Coach of Kumasi Girls Senior High School and a former Coach of the Girls U-15 national team.

Aboagye Dacosta is a former player of Asante Kotoko and Head Coach of Women’s Premier League Club Ashtown Ladies in Kumasi.

The Black Queens will soon move to camp to begin preparations towards the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.