Nord Stream Explosion: Security Council to Vote on Resolution Requesting Probe

The vote on the Russian resolution calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a commission to investigate explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September will take place at 19:00 GMT on Monday.

In February, Russia presented a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting the UN chief to establish an international independent commission to verify the allegations that US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh put forward claiming that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway.