Normal life has partially returned to the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum after the government eased the full lockdown imposed in April to stem the COVID-19 spread.

Many shops reopened their doors for customers, while some companies resumed normal operation in Khartoum, though few customers showed up due to the public transport restrictions.

On Wednesday, the tally of coronavirus infections in Sudan nationwide surpassed 10,000 with over 630 deaths despite the government’s decision to ease the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Health Minister Akram Ali Al-Tom expressed dissatisfaction with the easing of the restrictions in the Khartoum State.

On the Health Ministry’s official website, Al-Tom published recommendations for the public on coronavirus prevention, expressing objection to the move to ease the restrictions.

Al-Tom demanded continued closure of Sudan’s borders and crossings, and the full curfew in Khartoum with reducing the period of movement within the neighbourhoods by two hours.

He also called for a full lockdown in any area where the virus appears for two weeks. In his recommendations, the minister urged restricting the movement of people and vehicles between the country’s 18 states, excluding the movement of commodities and sick people in emergency cases.

The Sudanese government imposed a three-week full curfew in the Khartoum State on April 18, which has since been extended for several times.

