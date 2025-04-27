NORPRA Advocates Solar-Powered Irrigation to Boost Food Security in Northern Ghana

The Northern Patriots in Research and Advocacy (NORPRA) has proposed a renewable energy solution to transform agriculture in Ghana’s northern regions, urging the government to replace failed irrigation projects with solar-powered mechanized boreholes.

The policy think tank argues that the intense northern sunlight often perceived as an environmental challenge could instead become the region’s greatest agricultural asset.

NORPRA Executive Director Bismark Ayorogo Adongo revealed this vision in an exclusive interview with The High Street Journal, criticizing the underperformance of the much-touted One Village, One Dam (1V1D) initiative. “Most dams constructed under 1V1D sit dry during critical farming seasons,” Adongo noted. “Meanwhile, we’re ignoring 300 days of annual sunshine that could power irrigation systems year-round.”

The proposed solar borehole model would address multiple challenges simultaneously. Unlike diesel-powered alternatives that burden farmers with fuel costs, solar systems offer sustainable operation with minimal maintenance. Adongo emphasized that such infrastructure could enable three-cycle farming annually rather than the current single rainy-season harvest, potentially turning Ghana’s breadbasket regions into perennial production zones.

This intervention comes as climate change disrupts traditional rainfall patterns, with recent droughts exposing the vulnerability of rain-dependent farming. NORPRA’s technical analysis suggests solar boreholes would provide drought resilience while aligning with Ghana’s renewable energy commitments. The organization has mapped over 200 communities where pilot projects could demonstrate immediate impact.

Agriculture economists support this approach, noting that similar solar irrigation projects in Burkina Faso increased crop yields by 40-60%. However, they caution that success requires complementary investments in water storage, farmer training, and market access elements missing from previous interventions like 1V1D.

The proposal arrives as food inflation hits 32.8%, with northern Ghana disproportionately affected. NORPRA warns that without climate-smart irrigation solutions, Ghana risks losing its domestic food production capacity entirely. As the government prepares its 2025 budget, stakeholders await signals on whether this pragmatic solution will transition from advocacy to implementation.